Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
New filing shows Tesla plans to build $1.5M dealership in Austin
Tesla’s Austin presence is becoming even greater as the automaker plans for a nearly 52,000-square-foot showroom in northeast Austin. A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveals Tesla will have the dealership at 2323 Ridgepoint Drive, near the intersection of 290 and 183. It’ll serve as Tesla’s fourth Austin showroom once it reaches its expected completion in February next year. Boyd Watterson Asset Management is listed as the owner of the one story building that will undergo renovations and alterations totaling $1.5 million. Illinois-based Chipman Design Architecture is listed as the design firm. Tesla’s other Austin showrooms include one at the Domain, another off of Research Boulevard in northwest Austin and at The Yard in South Austin. The site on St. Elmo Road was built just last year with an estimated $2.5 million price tag.
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
City of Austin employees push for minimum wage raise
As Austin has become pricey, city employees making minimum wage have had their pay rate remain flat at $15 per hour.
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
ARCH employee concerned about new shelter management
The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) has new leadership starting this week, but an ARCH employee said staff already there have been largely left in the dark.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Apple's Northwest campus continues growth plans with $279M in additional structures
Construction on additional structures for Apple’s Northwest Austin campus could start in February. The August filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are the latest glimpse at the campus that was announced in December 2018. The campus is expected to be 3 million square feet with 12 office and amenity buildings, parking garages and other facilities once it’s finished. Plans on the three structures in the filings are estimated to total $279 million and are expected to reach completion by February 2025. One of the planned structures is a $100 million five-level building. International firm HKS Architects, which opened an office in Austin earlier this year, is listed as the designer.
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
fox7austin.com
5 acts of violence within 24 hours in Austin
It has been a violent 24 hours in Austin. Two people are dead, three others were hospitalized and police are looking for multiple suspects.
Bastrop County wildfire now 45% contained, 700 acres
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Pine Pond Fire is 700 acres and 45% contained as of Saturday night.
Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
Kyle Police warn about increase in teen fentanyl overdoses, deaths
Capt. Pedro Hernandez with Kyle Police Department said officers are seeing more pills laced with fentanyl in Kyle and teens are paying the price.
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
Affidavit: Woman accused of threatening daycare staff, said ‘God was going to kill them’
Police arrested a woman earlier this month after she was accused of threatening a daycare and claiming that the staff was molesting children, and that "God was going to kill them."
Body found during Mt. Bonnell rescue identified
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
