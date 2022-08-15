ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

New filing shows Tesla plans to build $1.5M dealership in Austin

Tesla’s Austin presence is becoming even greater as the automaker plans for a nearly 52,000-square-foot showroom in northeast Austin. A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveals Tesla will have the dealership at 2323 Ridgepoint Drive, near the intersection of 290 and 183. It’ll serve as Tesla’s fourth Austin showroom once it reaches its expected completion in February next year. Boyd Watterson Asset Management is listed as the owner of the one story building that will undergo renovations and alterations totaling $1.5 million. Illinois-based Chipman Design Architecture is listed as the design firm. Tesla’s other Austin showrooms include one at the Domain, another off of Research Boulevard in northwest Austin and at The Yard in South Austin. The site on St. Elmo Road was built just last year with an estimated $2.5 million price tag.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US

Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austonia

Apple's Northwest campus continues growth plans with $279M in additional structures

Construction on additional structures for Apple’s Northwest Austin campus could start in February. The August filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are the latest glimpse at the campus that was announced in December 2018. The campus is expected to be 3 million square feet with 12 office and amenity buildings, parking garages and other facilities once it’s finished. Plans on the three structures in the filings are estimated to total $279 million and are expected to reach completion by February 2025. One of the planned structures is a $100 million five-level building. International firm HKS Architects, which opened an office in Austin earlier this year, is listed as the designer.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

