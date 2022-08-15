OXNARD, Calif. – A man was confirmed to be dead after he hung himself outside of a Walgreens in Oxnard on Thursday morning, according to Oxnard Police Department. Police officers and Oxnard Fire crews responded to reports of a man seen hanging outside of the Walgreens on East Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to Commander Alex Arnett.

OXNARD, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO