Redondo Beach, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

40 foot lot could house new 84 foot hotel

Hotel: The proposed hotel would fit between two apartment buildings along Colorado, near the Downtown train station. Courtesy image. A third hotel could be coming to the corner of 5th and Colorado with nearly 80 rooms squeezed onto a lot just over 40 feet wide. The Santa Monica Architectural Review...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KEYT

Man dies after suicide by hanging out front of Walgreens in Oxnard Thursday morning

OXNARD, Calif. – A man was confirmed to be dead after he hung himself outside of a Walgreens in Oxnard on Thursday morning, according to Oxnard Police Department. Police officers and Oxnard Fire crews responded to reports of a man seen hanging outside of the Walgreens on East Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to Commander Alex Arnett.
OXNARD, CA

