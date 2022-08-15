Read full article on original website
Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle
Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Ryan Giggs tells court night in cell was ‘worst experience’ of his life
Former Manchester United player tearful in court as he talks of arrest for allegedly head-butting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville
Hillsborough: Huntsman Jack Harris fined after attacks by foxhounds
A man has been fined £500 after a pack of hounds killed a cat and bit a man during a fox hunt in County Down. Lisburn Magistrates' Court heard that Jack Harris was the huntsman employed by Iveagh Hunt Club in November 2020 when the incidents happened. He was...
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
‘How can I carry on… what is the point of my life?’ – Joey Barton opens up on battle with depression
JOEY BARTON revealed he questioned if life was worth living as he comes out of his "darkest" year. The Bristol Rovers boss and ex-England midfielder says he thought loved ones would be better off without him and asked: 'How can I carry on?'. But the former Newcastle and Manchester City...
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nigeria striker revels in historic goal for Nottingham Forest
Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was delighted his first goal for Nottingham Forest ensured that the club's first Premier League home game in 23 years ended in victory. The 25-year-old bundled in from close range in first-half stoppage time against West Ham United to set his side on the way to a 1-0 win on Sunday.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
Aldershot chairman Shahid Azeem 'embarrassed' by fan behaviour at Boreham Wood
Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem said the club are "hanging their heads in shame" following disorder by their supporters during their away victory at Boreham Wood on Tuesday. Stewards reported fans verbally abusing home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, while damage was reported to the stadium. Aldershot have apologised to Ashmore and...
Body recovered from South Yorkshire lake after reports of man in difficulty
Emergency services search scene after man in 20s said to have been in stretch of water in Lakeside, Doncaster
Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper
Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
Police investigating alleged assault at Solihull Moors home match
West Midlands and Essex police forces are investigating an alleged assault by a steward at Solihull Moors’s match at home against Southend on Saturday
Wesley Fofana tells Leicester he wants to leave and join Chelsea
Wesley Fofana has told Leicester he wants to be allowed to join Chelsea, who are weighing up whether to make the 21-year-old the most expensive defender in the world. Thomas Tuchel, who saw Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger leave on free transfers, wants to sign one more centre-back this summer and has identified Fofana as a key target.
'He Can Put Pressure on Nunez' - Pundit Believes New Frontman May Be Axed From Side
Liverpool's new Uruguayan frontman Darwin Nunez faces at least three games on the sidelines after his red card on Monday evening. Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes Diogo Jota's imminent return could spell the end for Nunez in the starting 11 for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Halt listing ex-John Lewis shop, says Sheffield Council
Plans to list a former department store in Sheffield should be put on hold, the city council's leader has urged the government. The ex-John Lewis site in Barker's Pool was recently granted Grade-II listed status by Historic England. Council leader Terry Fox said the decision would "limit" redevelopment and had...
