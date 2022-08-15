ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Sports Clubs#National League South#Bristol Rovers#Bbc
BBC

Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags

Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?

It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wesley Fofana tells Leicester he wants to leave and join Chelsea

Wesley Fofana has told Leicester he wants to be allowed to join Chelsea, who are weighing up whether to make the 21-year-old the most expensive defender in the world. Thomas Tuchel, who saw Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger leave on free transfers, wants to sign one more centre-back this summer and has identified Fofana as a key target.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Halt listing ex-John Lewis shop, says Sheffield Council

Plans to list a former department store in Sheffield should be put on hold, the city council's leader has urged the government. The ex-John Lewis site in Barker's Pool was recently granted Grade-II listed status by Historic England. Council leader Terry Fox said the decision would "limit" redevelopment and had...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy