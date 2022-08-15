Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL・
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?
Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
CBS Sports
Steelers camp: Kenny Pickett takes first-team reps; George Pickens holds his own against Minkah Fitzpatrick
LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- Practice had yet to wrap up when reports surfaced that Kenny Pickett was taking snaps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's training camp practice. Pickett, fresh off of his successful performance during Pittsburgh's preseason-opening win against Seattle, did indeed take first-team reps during the Steelers' third-to-last practice of camp.
Steelers & Panthers Quarterback Updates
The latest on the QB1 competition in Pittsburgh and Carolina.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About AFC North Teams
Just because a team finishes fourth it its division doesn't make it a bad team. That's especially true in the AFC North, perhaps the most competitive division in the NFL. The Browns are reinvigorated after adding Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson, who will miss at least six games due to suspension, and the Ravens are welcoming back plenty of injured Pro Bowlers. Plus, the Steelers haven't had a losing season since 2003 and figure to hvae an upgrade at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. That's before mentioning the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. All of this makes coaches' gossip about the division even more interesting.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Steelers: 3 players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers started their post-Ben Roethlisberger era with a solid 32-25 preseason win versus the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback depth led by rookie Kenny Pickett went 26-37 for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. After 16 years with “Big Ben” under the center, it seems the Steelers are on the...
Yardbarker
Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps
LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft. Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
