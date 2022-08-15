Just because a team finishes fourth it its division doesn't make it a bad team. That's especially true in the AFC North, perhaps the most competitive division in the NFL. The Browns are reinvigorated after adding Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson, who will miss at least six games due to suspension, and the Ravens are welcoming back plenty of injured Pro Bowlers. Plus, the Steelers haven't had a losing season since 2003 and figure to hvae an upgrade at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. That's before mentioning the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. All of this makes coaches' gossip about the division even more interesting.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO