Read full article on original website
Related
Baffled scientists discover 'perfectly aligned' holes punched into the ground 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean that look like human-made excavations
Scientists discovered some unexplained, mysterious holes in the seabed 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean - and asked Facebook users to help them identify the unique indentations that form a straight line. 'Okay Facebookers, time to get out those scientist hats!' they wrote on the National Oceanic...
Phys.org
New perspective on tropical cyclone size-intensity relationship
Considering numerous variables, tropical cyclones are rarely alike. While tropical cyclones are rated for their wind speed, it is important to consider the relationship between the storm's size and overall intensity. A research group led by Prof. Chen Guanghua from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of...
Comments / 0