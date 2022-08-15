Read full article on original website
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
wvlt.tv
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk987.com
Missing Clinton Man Found Dead
A missing Clinton man has been found dead. Deputies were searching for Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, when he went missing from Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Haynes from Little River. According to a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
WATE
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
West Knoxville apartment building total loss after fire
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
