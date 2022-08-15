ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Smart nanoparticle shows that intermittent fasting may protect the heart from damage during chemotherapy

By Massachusetts General Hospital
Phys.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

Willow's Love
1d ago

The body needs to clean itself out of toxins...Fasting is great for resetting your body.

Reply(2)
10
NotSoFunny
1d ago

Duh! Fasting from time to time is actually great for you.

Reply
9
Dina
1d ago

Oh so my heart IS INDESTRUCTIBLE according to this… I been fasting on & off since age 12… due to body shaming by society.

Reply(5)
2
Related
scitechdaily.com

Simply Looking at Food Triggers an Inflammatory Response in the Brain

An inflammatory response in the brain is brought on by the sight of a meal. The mere sight and smell of a meal cause the release of insulin even before carbohydrates enter the body. For the first time, scientists from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel have shown that the insulin release under these conditions is reliant on a short-term inflammatory response. However, this inflammatory reaction is so over the top in obese people that it can actually reduce their ability to secrete insulin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemotherapy#Nanoparticles#Intermittent Fasting
Nature.com

Psychological stress-induced increase in the cardio-ankle vascular index (CAVI) may be a predictor of cardiovascular events

Psychological stress may result in traditional cardiometabolic risks such as glucose intolerance, dyslipidemia and hypertension via modification of lifestyle behavior. On the other hand, psychological stress per se has also been assumed to play a direct atherogenic role. For example, a possible mechanism includes activation of the autonomic nervous system and neuroendocrine system, causing vascular smooth muscle contraction, coagulation disorders and inflammation [1].
HEALTH
cgtlive.com

Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Clinical Trial Doses First Patient

The novel therapy targets a hormone receptor only expressed at immunologically relevant levels in the ovaries. The first patient has been treated in the phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05316129) of Anixa Biosciences’ chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer, which is being carried out in a partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.1.
CANCER
Healthline

High Cholesterol as a Comorbidity: A Comprehensive List

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance naturally produced by your liver. It circulates in the blood and contributes to many important functions, like making hormones and vitamin D. Some conditions and behaviors can cause high cholesterol, or hypercholesterolemia. About. have high cholesterol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Gillian May

Health Effects of Alcohol Abuse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m concerned with the lack of awareness that most of us have with regard to how alcohol destroys our health. Believe it or not, I also had little understanding of my own budding health issues when I was drinking heavily. It wasn’t until I quit and felt so much better that I realized how destructive alcohol is for our health. This led me to do some deep research and reading about alcohol and its effect on the body. This is timely, considering how alcohol abuse is on the rise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy