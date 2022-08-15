Smart nanoparticle shows that intermittent fasting may protect the heart from damage during chemotherapy

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m concerned with the lack of awareness that most of us have with regard to how alcohol destroys our health. Believe it or not, I also had little understanding of my own budding health issues when I was drinking heavily. It wasn’t until I quit and felt so much better that I realized how destructive alcohol is for our health. This led me to do some deep research and reading about alcohol and its effect on the body. This is timely, considering how alcohol abuse is on the rise.

