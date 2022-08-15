Tejano Center celebrated back to school with a festive lunch.
· Tejano Center celebrated back to school with a festive lunch.
215+ Houston area Tejano Center staff, school and non-school, gathered to celebrate our Family of Programs, and wish our RYSS faculty and staff all the best for 2022-23.
Our CEO ended the event with a challenge to the various groups to huddle, come up with a spirit cheer, and shout it out -- everyone left the event with a smile, full belly, and a renewed zeal:
Making It Happen Together.
Comments / 0