ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tejano Center celebrated back to school with a festive lunch.

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSFxk_0hHf5Qwe00
TCCC Tejano Center for Community Concerns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLyff_0hHf5Qwe00
TCCC Tejano Center for Community Concerns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rC4m_0hHf5Qwe00
TCCC Tejano Center for Community Concerns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfQrn_0hHf5Qwe00
TCCC Tejano Center for Community Concerns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlQyD_0hHf5Qwe00
TCCC Tejano Center for Community Concerns

· Tejano Center celebrated back to school with a festive lunch.

215+ Houston area Tejano Center staff, school and non-school, gathered to celebrate our Family of Programs, and wish our RYSS faculty and staff all the best for 2022-23.

Our CEO ended the event with a challenge to the various groups to huddle, come up with a spirit cheer, and shout it out -- everyone left the event with a smile, full belly, and a renewed zeal:

Making It Happen Together.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SRHD hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Shaw Middle School

SPOKANE, Wash.— If your kids are behind on their vaccines, the Spokane Regional Health District is here to help you out. They will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children later in the month. From 3:30-6 p.m. on August 25, you can take your child to Shaw Middle School to get their vaccine. It is open to the community,...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Tejano Center
Bay Area Entertainer

From Our Family Pastor, Dennis Johns:

This is a follow up to the last article I wrote. A fast-paced summer had just begun, and VBS week had just ended. I was observing the good fruit of people serving together to gain visible results through fellowship and goodwill as well as eternal rewards in transformed lives. Just this week we packed up the “play floor” from the fellowship hall, signaling the end of summer activities; and it has caused me to reflect further on the benefits of being a part of “the body of Christ” or the church.
RELIGION
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy