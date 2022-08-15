Benzinga Before The Bell: YouTube Plans Streaming Marketplace, Drug Pricing Bill Passes Congress, Bitcoin Could Surge To All-Time High Soon And Other Top Financial Stories Monday, August 15

Read full article on original website
Related
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90
Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America
Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
Stocks Mixed, Walmart, Home Depot, Housing Starts and Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, August 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed With Retail Earnings In Focus. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Tuesday, while the dollar hit a one-week high against its global peers in safe-haven trading and Treasury bond yields moved lower, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of retail earnings and sales data slated for the next two sessions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
biztoc.com
U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data
U.S. stock futures fell back from recent highs as bulls held their fire ahead of the release of Fed minutes later on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures ES00 ES00,0.59%dipped 15 points, or 0.4% to 4293. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, 0.40%fell 83 points,or 0.2% to 34034. Nasdaq 100 futures NQ00,.75%eased 67 points,Or 0.5% to 13591.
Apple, IBM Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, While This Stock Popped Nearly 1% In Seconds
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
What To Watch As Snapchap Parent Snap's Stock Swings In This Trend
Snaphat parent Snap, Inc SNAP was trading over 5% lower at one point on Wednesday, and when the S&P 500 reacted bullishly to the monthly minutes released by the Federal Reserve, Snap failed to significantly follow suit. The social media company’s pullback is healthy, however, because Snap has been trading...
Analysts Expressed Optimism Over Autodesk's Upcoming Results Citing Robust Demand, Digitization, Easing Macros
Mizuho analyst acknowledged that several significant large-cap software vendors are due to report July quarter results over the next few weeks. Following an extended sell-off, software and the broader market have significantly rallied in recent weeks. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Autodesk, Inc ADSK with a Buy and raised the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Short Sellers Are Ramping Up Their Bets Against Tech Stocks: Analyst Says This May Be A 'Bear Rally'
The technology sector has taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors bet that rising interest rates could weigh on tech stock growth rates. Tech short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggests short sellers expect more weakness ahead for tech stocks.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0