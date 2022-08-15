ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Benzinga Before The Bell: YouTube Plans Streaming Marketplace, Drug Pricing Bill Passes Congress, Bitcoin Could Surge To All-Time High Soon And Other Top Financial Stories Monday, August 15

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America

Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, Walmart, Home Depot, Housing Starts and Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, August 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed With Retail Earnings In Focus. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Tuesday, while the dollar hit a one-week high against its global peers in safe-haven trading and Treasury bond yields moved lower, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of retail earnings and sales data slated for the next two sessions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Benzinga

What To Watch As Snapchap Parent Snap's Stock Swings In This Trend

Snaphat parent Snap, Inc SNAP was trading over 5% lower at one point on Wednesday, and when the S&P 500 reacted bullishly to the monthly minutes released by the Federal Reserve, Snap failed to significantly follow suit. The social media company’s pullback is healthy, however, because Snap has been trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

