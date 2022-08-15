Read full article on original website
Monty Justo Bengochia Entered into Eternity on August 9, 2022
Monty Justo Bengochia entered into eternity on August 9, 2022. He was second born to Wilbur and Harriet Bengochia on March 28, 1951, in Bishop, California. Monty grew up on the Bishop Paiute Indian Reservation, attending Bishop public schools. He attended several colleges where he played Rugby and. learned to...
Timothy Leeson, Age 50, Passed Away on August 6, 2022
Timothy Leeson, age 50, passed away on August 6, 2022 from an aortic aneurism. Tim was born on April 24, 1972 in Southern California and moved to Bishop in 1991. He loved the outdoors and played a mean game of Disc Golf. He loved barbequing and entertaining family and friends....
Northern Inyo Healthcare District
150 PIONEER LANE, BISHOP CA 93514 | (760) 873-5811 | NIH.ORG. Improving our communities, one life at a time. One goal. One team. Your health. NEWS RELEASE | August 16, 2022 Contact: Barbara Laughon, NIH Strategic Communications (760) 873-5811 ext. 3415 | [email protected] 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment comes to NIHD Board Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Board of Directors will hear the results of its recent Community Health Needs Assessment as part of tomorrow’s regular monthly meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. Community Health Needs Assessments are completed at least once every three years under the.
Squaw Valley man involved in shootout with Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies dies by suicide
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — A Squaw Valley man is dead following an overnight shooting standoff with Fresno County Sheriff's Office deputies including the Sheriff's SWAT Team that came to an end early Saturday morning. SWAT Team discovered the body of 62-year-old David Wilson just after dawn at 6:30 a.m....
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
