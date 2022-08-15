ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers confirm that a woman who has HIV was cleared from the virus without any treatment

An Argentinian woman, called the ‘Esperanza patient’, became the second known woman who cleared any traces of HIV in her body despite not being given any stem cell transplant or any other relevant treatment. Since she was first diagnosed with the infection, she had undergone ten viral load tests in eight years. Finally, no trace of any virus related to HIV was detected inside her body.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy