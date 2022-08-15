Read full article on original website
Researchers confirm that a woman who has HIV was cleared from the virus without any treatment
An Argentinian woman, called the ‘Esperanza patient’, became the second known woman who cleared any traces of HIV in her body despite not being given any stem cell transplant or any other relevant treatment. Since she was first diagnosed with the infection, she had undergone ten viral load tests in eight years. Finally, no trace of any virus related to HIV was detected inside her body.
TC BioPharm Says It Aims To Deliver A Big Breakthrough In Cancer Treatments
Approximately 1.7 million new cancer cases are reported every year in the United States. As the nation’s second leading cause of death after heart disease, there are around 600,000 cancer-related deaths each year. While those numbers look grim, medical breakthroughs in the past decades have made a huge impact,...
KC-area woman relieved with FDA's decision make hearing aids more accessible
Lakin Clumksy, who lost her hearing as a child after developing spinal meningitis, is relieved after the FDA made hearing aid more accessible.
Quality improvement program increases pneumococcal vaccination in adults with advanced kidney disease
In a study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), a quality improvement program that utilized electronic best practice alerts within the electronic medical record boosted pneumococcal vaccination rates from 53% to 70% (P < 0.001) in adults aged 18-64 years with stage 4 and 5 chronic kidney disease.
