NJ.com

N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Rebates, tax credits, electric cars & more. What Biden’s new climate law means for N.J. and you.

White House officials took a victory lap Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden signed long-sought legislation to combat climate change and lower health care costs. The measure extends subsidies for health insurance policies, and allows Medicare to negotiate certain prescription drug prices for the first time. Medicare recipients also would see their out-of-pocket costs for drugs capped at $2,000 a year, and the price of insulin capped at $35 a month.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
94.5 PST

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
njbmagazine.com

NJ Pay It Forward Workforce Development Program Launches

Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new workforce development initiative in which participants will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wrap-around supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the healthcare, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Call foul on letter that blamed Democrats for SALT cap | Letters

Eric Johnson’s recent letter, “Weak N.J. Dems wimp out on battle to fix SALT cap,” is an unfortunate example of displaced aggression. Johnson blames our U.S. senators because the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act — which they supported — does not increase or remove the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions from federal income taxes. Action on SALT in this bill was a stated priority of federal lawmakers in New Jersey and other states with high property taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yieldpro.com

$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
REAL ESTATE
