Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
Rebates, tax credits, electric cars & more. What Biden’s new climate law means for N.J. and you.
White House officials took a victory lap Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden signed long-sought legislation to combat climate change and lower health care costs. The measure extends subsidies for health insurance policies, and allows Medicare to negotiate certain prescription drug prices for the first time. Medicare recipients also would see their out-of-pocket costs for drugs capped at $2,000 a year, and the price of insulin capped at $35 a month.
New Jersey’s Latinx religious leaders must become more civically engaged | Opinion
Religious leaders in New Jersey’s Latino community must do more to engage with state and local policymakers to raise the Latino community’s collective voice and political clout. While the Latino community plays a vital role in political affairs in the Garden State, faith leaders can do more to...
Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate | Opinion
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s plan to spend nearly $5 billion to widen the Turnpike leading to the Holland Tunnel is the single worst policy idea proposed in Hudson County this century — and instead of listening to the people of Jersey City, Gov. Murphy has pledged his support for this plan.
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
N.J. launches what Murphy calls a ‘one of a kind’ student loan and training program
Officials on Wednesday championed what Gov. Phil Murphy called a “one of a kind” program in New Jersey that will give “revolving” loans to college students to help them train for jobs in health care, information technology, and clean energy. Under the $12.5 million Pay it...
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
NJ Pay It Forward Workforce Development Program Launches
Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new workforce development initiative in which participants will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wrap-around supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the healthcare, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
How our scorching hot and dry summer will affect N.J.’s biggest crops
A summer of intense heat and spotty rain has made things difficult for some New Jersey farmers, with corn withering in non-irrigated fields and soybeans shedding flowers under the blazing sun. The damage was done as a hot and dry July melted into August with high humidity and back-to-back heat...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
Call foul on letter that blamed Democrats for SALT cap | Letters
Eric Johnson’s recent letter, “Weak N.J. Dems wimp out on battle to fix SALT cap,” is an unfortunate example of displaced aggression. Johnson blames our U.S. senators because the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act — which they supported — does not increase or remove the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions from federal income taxes. Action on SALT in this bill was a stated priority of federal lawmakers in New Jersey and other states with high property taxes.
Popular southern-based chicken chain Raising Cane’s to expand into N.J.
Garden State chicken lovers, it’s almost time to rejoice. Well-known fast-food eatery Raising Cane’s is making its way to New Jersey. The popular chicken chain recently received an approval to open one of its first Garden State locations in Marlton on Aug. 14 from the Evesham Township Planning Board.
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
N.J. reports 1,847 COVID cases, 11 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests continues to drop
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths as the seven-day average for positive tests continues to drop. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,012, a 15% decrease from a week ago and a 26% decrease from a month ago.
$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
