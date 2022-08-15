ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Romauldo

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbxoB_0hHf4P1i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsK7S_0hHf4P1i00

‘Love bug’ wants to cuddle and steal your heart

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Romauldo from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. He’s a total love bug looking to steal your heart! He has not had a family to call his own in a long time and that is really all he wants. He wants to be with his person as much as possible and will always try to keep at least his paw on you. He loves to cuddle and shower his people with love. He is a true gentleman at seven years old and is looking for someone to give all his love to. He is a neutered male and an American Staffordshire Terrier.

Romauldo is one of Woods’ Dogust fee-waived dogs since he has been with the shelter for over 30 days. Meet him at Woods in San Luis Obispo today, the shelter is open 12-4 daily.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region.

They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Hundreds visit Dana Adobe on Heritage Day

– Heritage Day at the Dana Adobe attracted hundreds of visitors Saturday to the 183-year-old adobe in Nipomo. Festivities included enactors in period garb-some dancing to fandango music. Historians provided free guided tours of the adobe. Built in the late 1830s, the Dana family moved into the adobe in 1839....
NIPOMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Cambria, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Cars not yielding to pedestrians in Creston Road crosswalks

– My wife and I have lived just north of Creston Rd. here in Paso for 25 years. Now in our 70s, we try to walk most mornings. This morning, the 8th of August, we walked as we usually do east on Creston to Bolen, where Wayside Liquor sits and there is a crosswalk. We have waited in that crosswalk for as many as 20 cars to pass before someone obeys the law and waits for us to cross.
CRESTON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Ross stores raising money for local Boys & Girls Club

– Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Customers in Paso Robles and Santa Maria can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast now through Aug. 21. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Mobile#Toys#Pet Lover#American#Pet Pantry
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair reports 42.5-percent increase in attendance

Industrial arts auction brings in the most ever raised in a single year. – The 76th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days July 20-31 with a theme of “Full Steam Ahead!” In addition to the usual attractions of 4-H and FFA Exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food, shopping, and live music… the fair was also highlighted by a new dance area called La Cantina and saw the actual on-site build of a tiny home that was donated to Operation WEBS.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Distillers of SLO County getting ready for Distillery Trail Weekend

Toast Tours offering tour that will give attendees opportunity to travel to each distillery ‘safely and in style’. – There will be plenty to toast to throughout the annual Distillery Trail Weekend hosted by the Distillers of SLO County from Aug. 12-14. Over the course of the three-day event, each of the 14 distilleries along the trail will be showcasing their craft spirits with “top-shelf” experiences, including distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, live music, and pairings with local food.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested for narcotics, possession of stolen property

Jordan Chase Johnson, 38-year-old resident of Arroyo Grande, arrested in San Luis Obispo. – On Monday at approximately 7 a.m., a San Luis Obispo Police officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson, a 38-year-old from Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Paso Robles Daily News

Community can support local students by donating backpacks

– Paso People’s Action’s third annual school supply giveaway seeks community support for new backpack donations. Many elementary and middle school kids go without a backpack and we hope to supply at least 50 students with backpacks for the upcoming school year. “Just think of seeing a child’s face light up when they receive a much-needed backpack for the school year,” says Paso Robles teacher, Eva Arebalo. The group recommends shopping all of the back-to-sales going on right now.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Affordable Housing Paso Robles receives $30,000 grant

– Affordable Housing Paso Robles announced it received a $30,000 grant from Bank of America to help support its YouthWorks program. For the second year in a row, the grant enables six new high school students from migrant families and six current YouthWorks program members to participate in a two-month paid summer program that provides hands-on work experience and job skills training.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise welcomes new president

Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesday mornings at the Culinary Arts Academy. – Sally Coons took over the reins as president of the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. She follows outgoing president, Jocelyn Baer, who brought the club to new heights with their inaugural event – Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms. The club will be back with the Wine Fest in 2023, on Kentucky Derby Day, May 6, 2023. Funds raised from the festival assist the club in funding vocational scholarships and community projects. Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at North County store

– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles City Council to appoint short-term councilmember

– Paso Robles City Council met briefly Monday night to discuss the vacancy on the council following the resignation of Councilmember Maria Elena Garcia. Garcia resigned because she moved out of the 2nd District. Although she was elected at-large, a lawsuit forced the city to create districts with the aim to guarantee representation by otherwise underrepresented groups.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy