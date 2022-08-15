Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
NY delegation stands to lose seniority, strength in Congress
NEW YORK -- New York voters go to the polls Tuesday in a primary election to select candidates for the 26 congressional seats up for grabs in November.CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says that no matter what happens, the redrawing of district lines means the Empire State will likely lose power and experience in Washington.It's a game of musical chairs for the candidates vying to represent Upper Manhattan in Washington next year, but when the music stops, one, or possibly two, of the most powerful members of Congress in the capital may find themselves without a seat.The...
City Limits
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.https://citylimits.org
Comments / 0