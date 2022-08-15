NEW YORK -- New York voters go to the polls Tuesday in a primary election to select candidates for the 26 congressional seats up for grabs in November.CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says that no matter what happens, the redrawing of district lines means the Empire State will likely lose power and experience in Washington.It's a game of musical chairs for the candidates vying to represent Upper Manhattan in Washington next year, but when the music stops, one, or possibly two, of the most powerful members of Congress in the capital may find themselves without a seat.The...

