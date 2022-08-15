ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

New York announces energy solicitation for existing hydro, wind

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the third solicitation, for hydro and wind assets, under the Competitive Tier 2 large-scale renewable energy procurement program, which is designed to retain existing renewable energy resources. This announcement underscores the importance of the state’s baseline energy generation as a critical part...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy