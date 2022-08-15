ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Better Call Saul’ and Cinnabon: What the bakery chain knew (and didn’t know) about the show

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
siouxlandproud.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality

Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: The Significance of Gene’s Mustache

Like most things in the Breaking Bad universe, Gene Takavic’s mustache has a much deeper meaning. While in hiding, Saul Goodman changes his identity to Gene Takavic in Better Call Saul. He wears a mustache when he changes into this character. The mustache serves as a mask, a bridge to his new identity from his old one.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy