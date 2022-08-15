Read full article on original website
While interest rate hikes have affected the commercial real estate sector, they’re not all that’s causing industry concern, according to participants in a panel discussion presented by Fordham University’s Real Estate Institute. The Institute offers programs leading to various degrees in real estate at Fordham’s Westchester campus in West Harrison as well as its facilities in Manhattan. Hundreds of business and industry professionals attended the Institute’s “Rising Interest Rates and the Impact on Commercial Real Estate” event that took place July 26 at Fordham’s School of Law with both in-person and virtual audiences.
The multifamily property at 35-37 High St. in Rye has sold for $1.35 million. The property was built in 1890 and is situated on a 0.21-acre site. The property consists of five free market units – three two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments, and the site includes eight off-street parking spaces, a laundry facility and a common garden.
SUNY Westchester Community College and Wells Fargo have just launched a new program that offers free financial awareness and literacy education training to small business owners and entrepreneurs who are seeking to be approved for business loans from local Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The 20-hour classroom program, which is...
The University of Connecticut School of Business will begin offering an advanced graduate certificate in financial technology (fintech) beginning with the fall semester. The in-person program will be offered at the Stamford and Hartford campuses and will combine lessons in business analytics, technology solutions and financial services. The 12-credit graduate certificate is the second fintech-focused curriculum introduced at UConn this year – a full master’s degree in fintech was launched in January. All of the course credit in the new program can be accepted toward the master’s degree in fintech.
Our August issue finds WAG morphing — and moving. Beginning in September, WAG will become integrated into the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals. Now instead of waiting every month for WAG, you’ll have new features about businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs weekly, as well as a complement of columns on home, travel, food and wellness.
Rye developer wants house or $850,000 from allegedly disabled seller
A Rye developer is suing a former neighbor who is purportedly disabled and unable to close a deal to sell her home. Wolfpack Land Development Ltd., owned by Marc Castaldi, is demanding the house or $850,000 from former neighbor Delois Spearman and her sister, Margaret Tucker, in a complaint filed Aug. 1 in Westchester Supreme Court.
