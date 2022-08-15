The University of Connecticut School of Business will begin offering an advanced graduate certificate in financial technology (fintech) beginning with the fall semester. The in-person program will be offered at the Stamford and Hartford campuses and will combine lessons in business analytics, technology solutions and financial services. The 12-credit graduate certificate is the second fintech-focused curriculum introduced at UConn this year – a full master’s degree in fintech was launched in January. All of the course credit in the new program can be accepted toward the master’s degree in fintech.

