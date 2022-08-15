Read full article on original website
By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Melba Jean Sinclair
Melba Jean Sinclair, age 89, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Melba was born on March 6, 1933, to George Lee and Winnie Lee (Mitchell) Sides in Franklin County, Texas. She married Elvie Gene Sinclair on June 2, 1951, and they were married for 50 years before his passing. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.
Merida Cowser Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to service.
Obituary – Jerry Crabtree
A memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022, at Carriage House Manor.
Notice – Joseph Moore
Joseph Moore passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs. Services for Mr. Moore will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
Information From the Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
David Gonzalez of Winnsboro, an advanced welding student at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop, demonstrates his A/C high frequency aluminum tig welding ability for Welding Instructor John Plemons. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Dinner Bell Menu for August 10, 2022
The Alliance Bank is a four-times-a-year Community Partner with Dinner Bell. For this week and the other three weeks of the year we thank the bank, its employees and officers, for supporting Dinner Bell and its ministry to feed those in need of a meal in Sulphur Springs. GRAB and...
Twogether In Texas, Annual 4-H Achievement Banquet Coming Up This Month
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 West Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 8-12, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Aug. 8-12, 2022 includes:. Monday – Beef Spaghetti, Italian Vegetables and Garlic...
Charges Upgraded To Capital Murder For Pair Accused Of Killing Man, Dumping His Body In Hopkins County
Charges have been upgraded to capital murder against a pair accused of killing and dumping a Dallas area man’s body in Hopkins County in mid-June, according to jail reports. Diamonte Jakeli Paynes and Aleigha Denise Coble have been in Hopkins County jail since June 22, 2022, on one murder charge each. The pair was accused of killing a 35-year-old man, then, of dumping his body in a wooded area in Hopkins County in June.
Loop 286 Crossover Closure Project Begins Aug. 22 in Lamar County
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised travelers in Northeast Texas that a project to close four crossovers on State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, is set to begin Aug. 22. The contractor, D.L. Lennon, was awarded 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
Staying Cool Thanks To Saputo
Numerous senior citizens will be staying cool or at least cooler this summer thanks to the generous donation of community partners. Saputo employees dropped off the 30 box fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Aug. 4, 2022, to benefit senior citizens in Hopkins County who need fans to help them stay cool during these extremely hot summer days.
Changes Proposed For City’s Enterprise Zone Program, Video Gaming Facility Policies
Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved on final reading a reinvestment zone and a rezoning request, as well as a reinsurance contract, a resolution appointing 3 to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, and on first reading two ordinance amendments. Video Gaming Facility Ordinance. Sulphur Springs Police Chief...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 3, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between July 11 and July 15, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Mary Jane Colton Estate, Robert E. Colton independent executor, to Robert E. Colton; tract in the Ira Stephenson survey. Brenda Sue Mosley to Douglas Craig Moseley; tract in...
Paris District Road Report for Aug. 8, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 8, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
When To Be Concerned About Nitrate Accumulation In Hay From Drought-Stressed Plants
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent For Agriculture & Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Recently, I got a visit from a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Evading Arrest Charge
A 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on an evading arrest charge Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:27 p.m. July 31, 2022, on County Road 3341 to check out a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a crash. The vehicle reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed despite having a flat tire, then turned into a County Road 3341 address.
