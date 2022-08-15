Hello Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo announces name of new baby hippo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The name of the baby boy hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo has been announced: Fritz!

The zoo revealed the name of the new hippo calf sweeping the nation on the TODAY show after more than 200,000 votes were cast weighing in on the naming options.

Fritz earned 56% of the vote in a poll over the second option, Ferguson.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’ .”

He is the second calf to Bibi and the younger brother of the world-famous Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo.

