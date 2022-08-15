ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 9, escapes kidnapper near grocery store in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old girl escaped being kidnapped near a grocery store Wednesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The girl was walking with a woman she knew around 9:53 a.m. near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when a male grabbed her arm and started running with her, according to Chicago police.
CBS Chicago

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
CBS News

Oak Forest police say missing man found unharmed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Oak Forrest said the elderly man who went missing in Calumet City was located by a Good Samaritan unharmed. Police said Mieczyslaw Kroll was escorted back home where is is with his family. "We want to thank the public for all assistance that was provided,"...
WGN TV

13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 13-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot...
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park. Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running. Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard. The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat.  The 9-year-old girl was not injured. 
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

