Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 9-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapper on the city's North Side Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 9, escapes kidnapper near grocery store in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old girl escaped being kidnapped near a grocery store Wednesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The girl was walking with a woman she knew around 9:53 a.m. near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when a male grabbed her arm and started running with her, according to Chicago police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew shoots 1 man, robs 4 others in Edgewater during 15-minute crime spree
Editor’s note: A fully updated report about the crime spree is available at this link. A group of armed men swept through Edgewater overnight, robbing five men and shooting one of them, according to Chicago police reports obtained by CWBChicago. While the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Men Standing Outside Chicago Bar Are Killed in Hit-and-Run that 'Appears to Be Intentional': Police
Three people were killed and one injured after a driver in a silver sedan struck them outside of a popular Chicago LGBTQ bar. The victims, Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were hit outside The Jeffery Pub around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The...
CBS News
Oak Forest police say missing man found unharmed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Oak Forrest said the elderly man who went missing in Calumet City was located by a Good Samaritan unharmed. Police said Mieczyslaw Kroll was escorted back home where is is with his family. "We want to thank the public for all assistance that was provided,"...
Man struck, critically injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials say
A 52-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car on DuSable Lake Shore drive Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.
13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 13-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot...
9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park. Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running. Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard. The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat. The 9-year-old girl was not injured.
Chicago Police Investigating Racist, Homophobic Posts by Someone Claiming to Be a Cop. ‘I Hope the Department Knows I am Posting Here'
Chicago police have launched an internal investigation into a series of incendiary posts by a person claiming to be an officer in an online forum regarded as one of the darkest corners of the web. Many of the posts on 4chan’s /pol/ board are racist and homophobic. They include photos...
Teen charged in shooting, attempted carjacking of retired Chicago officer on West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to carjack a retired Chicago police officer in his Lawndale driveway Sunday, leading to a shootout that left the teen wounded and the retired officer shot four times. Mareon Jones was arrested later that day when he...
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1