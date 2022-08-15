Read full article on original website
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres from...
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Balloon fleet senses a 7.3 magnitude earthquake from the stratosphere
Researchers plan on applying the new technique on Venus to reveal its internal structure.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
Planetary Scientists Answer Mystery Following NASA's Rare Mineral Discovery in Mars After Six Years
A volcanic eruption in Mars has produced a rare mineral on the Red Planet. This is the answer provided by planetary scientists from NASA's Johnson Space Center, California Institute of Technology, and Rice University to address a mystery that plagued the Mars research community for six years. In 2016, NASA's...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
NASA will soon send living organisms further into space than ever before
Its Biosentinel mission will launch aboard Artemis I.
How NASA Will Bring Mars Rocks -- and Air -- to Earth
Since it landed on Mars in 2021, NASA's Perseverance Rover has been pottering around the red planet, doing what Dad does at Costco: quietly hoovering up samples. And just like Dad does with those tasters of jumbo shrimp, Perseverance is already preparing to get those samples home. It is part...
Asteroid Ryugu contains dust older than the solar system
Ancient grains of dust that are older than the solar system itself have been found in samples from asteroid Ryugu brought to Earth by the Japanese Hayabusa2 spacecraft nearly two years ago.
NASA releases 48-year time-lapse of Earth’s changing glaciers
New time-lapse videos and images of Earth’s glaciers recorded from space have been released by NASA, providing key data on how dramatically the ice sheets and frozen regions on the planet are changing. Starting with images from the 1972 Landsat mission through to 2019, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’...
This small asteroid has a tiny moon of its own
A graphic showing the observed separation of asteroid Polymele from its discovered satellite. NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterPolymele—one of the smallest asteroids targeted by NASA's Lucy mission—has an even smaller satellite.
NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft kicks assembly into high gear
The core of NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft has taken center stage in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Standing 10 feet (3 meters) high and 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide, the craft's main body will for the next two years be the focus of attention in the facility's ultra-hygienic High Bay 1 as engineers and technicians assemble the spacecraft for its launch to Jupiter's moon Europa in October 2024.
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.
Astronomers plan to fish an interstellar meteorite out of the ocean using a massive magnet
Astronomers are planning a fishing trip to land an extraterrestrial interloper on Earth: a small meteorite from another star system that crashed into the Pacific Ocean in January 2014.
NASA's Artemis 1 mission will carry an asteroid-bound solar sail
NASA's coming megarocket launch isn't just going to the moon, it's going far beyond that — some of its secondary payloads far, far beyond.
Subsurface water on Mars defy expectations: Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments
A new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission has revealed a couple of surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice. "We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The...
LOOK: NASA Reveals Incredible Image of Interstellar Dust Cloud You Can See From Earth
NASA has released a new, breathtaking image of the Orion Nebula, and you don’t need any fancy equipment to view it. In fact, you can see it with the naked eye. Last week, the US space agency revealed the image to the world via its Instagram page. The pic, taken by the Hubble telescope, shows a jaw-dropping snapshot of a region within the Orion Nebula.
