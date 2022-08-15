Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The report that came to police was […]
KPD: Officer ‘justified’ following confrontation that led to man’s death
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police have released new details about a confrontation between an officer and a 75-year-old man, who died following the incident. It happened on the morning of Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store on East Stone Drive, where a police officer responded to a reported disturbance. […]
Sullivan County investigators identify toddler who died after falling from vehicle
Authorities have identified the toddler who was fatally injured after falling from a vehicle on Monday.
VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims IDed
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Sunday morning house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North claimed another life, according to Virginia State Police (VSP) officials. Initial reports stated that the 2:45 a.m. fire killed a 13-year-old and injured two women. On Tuesday, a VSP news release revealed one of the two women died, […]
Woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
BVPD: More than 6,000 speeding violations recorded in school zones in 5-day period
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With students in Bristol, Virginia heading back to their classrooms Wednesday, police say they will be extra vigilant this school year. According to a Facebook post from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), a study was conducted in January 2022 at three schools within the Bristol Virginia Public Schools system. The […]
37604 zip code in Johnson City among top 10 hottest real estate markets
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Millie Pendola wasn’t surprised “at all” when she learned Tuesday that Johnson City’s 37604 zip code ranked seventh nationally in realtor.com’s “America’s Hottest ZIP codes” ranking — even with close to 30,000 competitors. “I love to tell all my buyers that Tennessee is sort of the trifecta of tax-friendly state, […]
Jonesborough meat plant decision delayed
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first stage of determining where a new meat processing plant will be located was delayed after the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission failed to declare a quorum. Commissioners were set to decide between two parcels of land to re-zone to accommodate the plant, but not enough showed up to vote. Two […]
WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail. A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later […]
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
HCSO’s anti-drugs operation leads to arrests of several alleged dealers
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Friday made several arrests as part of the agency’s war on drugs. The arrests, part of an effort dubbed “Operation Reminder” led to five drug-related arrests, according to a news release from the HCSO. One man remains at large. The HCSO named off […]
wcyb.com
Elizabethton man accused of raping a child arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An Elizabethton man accused of raping a child is facing multiple charges, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Christopher Chambers, 21, is accused of having sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, according to authorities. A...
