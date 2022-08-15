ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The report that came to police was […]
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims IDed

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Sunday morning house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North claimed another life, according to Virginia State Police (VSP) officials. Initial reports stated that the 2:45 a.m. fire killed a 13-year-old and injured two women. On Tuesday, a VSP news release revealed one of the two women died, […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

37604 zip code in Johnson City among top 10 hottest real estate markets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Millie Pendola wasn’t surprised “at all” when she learned Tuesday that Johnson City’s 37604 zip code ranked seventh nationally in realtor.com’s “America’s Hottest ZIP codes” ranking — even with close to 30,000 competitors. “I love to tell all my buyers that Tennessee is sort of the trifecta of tax-friendly state, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough meat plant decision delayed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first stage of determining where a new meat processing plant will be located was delayed after the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission failed to declare a quorum. Commissioners were set to decide between two parcels of land to re-zone to accommodate the plant, but not enough showed up to vote. Two […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail. A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Elizabethton man accused of raping a child arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An Elizabethton man accused of raping a child is facing multiple charges, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Christopher Chambers, 21, is accused of having sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, according to authorities. A...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

