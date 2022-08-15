Read full article on original website
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
