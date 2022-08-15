ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Back to School| Easing your child's fears and anxiety

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Back to school can be an exciting time for some kids and an anxious time for others. Parents are tasked with easing their child's fears in and around the classroom. Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Kennedy Krieger Institute's Center for Child and Family Traumatic Stress Dr. Abena...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
MARYLAND STATE
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
Revisiting Mayor Brandon Scott's crime reduction plan

A new report is shining light on the relationship between police and victims of crime. Now the city is announcing changes to better serve and support victims. Former chief of police in West Virginia Maury Richard joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the situation. "Well I read through...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on the mayor's crime plan

Violence continues to surge in the city with 16 people shot over the weekend and 7 of whom lost their lives. Lifetime Baltimore resident and pastor P.M Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the mayor's crime plan. "We are 20 homicides ahead of last year for this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ivan Bates and Mayor Brandon Scott, questions over crime partnership

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The relationship between Mayor Brandon Scott and presumptive new city state's attorney Ivan Bates will be a key factor in curbing Baltimore crime. But it's still not clear if Scott and Bates are on the same page regarding some crimes. When talking about squeegee kids, there's...
BALTIMORE, MD
New law aimed at slowing street racers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
BALTIMORE, MD
'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD

