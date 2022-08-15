Read full article on original website
brady-today.com
Brady Council Has Light Agenda, Will Discuss Police Office Recruiting
The Brady City Council has a very light agenda for their upcoming regular meeting on Tuesday night (Aug 16) at the Municipal Court Building beginning at 6PM. Under the consent agenda, Council will consider the following - Approval of Minutes for Regular Meeting on August 2, 2022. Consideration and possible...
brownwoodnews.com
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
brady-today.com
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS - Library to Have Kids Painting Event and Genealogy Workshop This Week
There will be two very cool and interesting events this week at the McCulloch County Library - a kids painting event on Tuesday (Aug 16) and a genealogy workshop on Thursday (Aug 18). The Painting Program for Children will be held in TWO sessions on Tuesday, August, 16th. One session...
koxe.com
Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
brownwoodnews.com
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
koxe.com
Pair of traffic stops in Early result in arrests for multiple charges
ktxs.com
Local man charged with possession of marijuana at 4:20pm
EARLY, Texas — An Early man was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, among other things around 4:20pm Monday. According to officials, Richard Stanley was stopped by officers for traffic violations on the 300 Block of Lucas. Officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and questioned Stanley.
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Log
On Monday, Aug. 8, Deputy John Geis was called to the sheriff’s office to take a report on a criminal trespass. Deputy Geis spoke with a victim who owned the property after the passing of her father. The victim stated her father’s ex had been trespassing on that property and possibly stealing items of the property. The victim wanted a Criminal Trespass Warning served, and a report was made.
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
brownwoodnews.com
Traffic stop leads to arrests for possession, fraudulent identification, tampering, other charges in Early
The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
colemantoday.com
Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot
After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
