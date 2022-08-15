ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

brady-today.com

Brady Council Has Light Agenda, Will Discuss Police Office Recruiting

The Brady City Council has a very light agenda for their upcoming regular meeting on Tuesday night (Aug 16) at the Municipal Court Building beginning at 6PM. Under the consent agenda, Council will consider the following - Approval of Minutes for Regular Meeting on August 2, 2022. Consideration and possible...
BRADY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award

The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood

The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
BRADY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police arrest two on multiple charges

The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Pair of traffic stops in Early result in arrests for multiple charges

EARLY, TX
ktxs.com

Local man charged with possession of marijuana at 4:20pm

EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Log

On Monday, Aug. 8, Deputy John Geis was called to the sheriff’s office to take a report on a criminal trespass. Deputy Geis spoke with a victim who owned the property after the passing of her father. The victim stated her father’s ex had been trespassing on that property and possibly stealing items of the property. The victim wanted a Criminal Trespass Warning served, and a report was made.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Traffic stop leads to arrests for possession, fraudulent identification, tampering, other charges in Early

The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot

After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

