Schuyler County SPCA ‘overwhelmed’ with pets; asking for adoptions or donations
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County SPCA is calling on the community to adopt some of its pets or give donations as the shelter works above capacity. The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office put out an announcement on August 15, saying the County Humane Society and SPCA was currently “overwhelmed with deserving animals […]
NewsChannel 36
203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
WHEC TV-10
UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Endicott and Owego Police K9 Passes Away
A police K9 that spent the majority of her career in Endicott has passed away. According to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated Facebook page, K9 Tarah was born in November 2007 and worked with the Endicott Police Department from 2008 to 2020 and the Owego Police Department from 2020 until she passed away on Monday.
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Animal Care Sanctuary to take in mistreated beagles
A Pennsylvania animal shelter has stepped up to take in dogs from a Virginia breeding facility.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y.,...
House involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case sells for $26K
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case has been sold for almost $26,000. 427 Partridge Street on Elmira’s southside was listed in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. By the time the auction closed around 11:45 a.m. on August 17, 2022, a user by the […]
Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
The Chemung County real estate auction wrapped up today, here’s what sold
(WETM) — Chemung County’s Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction closed on August 17. Several properties were sold to the highest bidder, including the former sites of the Rossi Lanes bowling alley and Moretti’s restaurant. The online auction started on August 3 at 12 p.m. and auctions started to close on August 17 at 10 a.m. […]
First Responder Appreciation: Roger Avery, Candor Fire, and Emergency Squad
Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder who works very hard every day to keep us safe and healthy.
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Ogden Medical Center To Hold 50th Anniversary of NICU
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event will take place on Sunday, August 21st from 11 AM to 3 PM behind the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. There will also be a reunion for all graduates of the NICU.
Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire
WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
NewsChannel 36
M&T Bank Awarded $58,000 For Southern Tier Hunger Relief Organizations
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) - M&T Bank awarded $58,000 in grant funding to local organizations that are working to address food insecurity across the southern tier. The funding will go toward several organizations in Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga counties. "Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come...
NewsChannel 36
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant to Break Ground in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction will begin on a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Big Flats. The restaurant will offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options, as well as ice cream. The new restaurant will include more than 30 staff members and will begin hiring in the month of September.
Peek Inside This Quaint Tiny House for Sale in Binghamton
With the economy what is it, I can't help but think that all of the tiny house owners of the world are the ones laughing at those of us who live in traditional homes right now. There was a time when tiny houses weren't as accepted as they are right...
A Look Inside the Historic Strand Theater Building in Binghamton
The century-old Strand Theater building in downtown Binghamton has seen some tough times over the last few decades but the place is about to get a new life. The property at 27 Chenango Street was acquired by Chenango Flats LLC of Brooklyn for $100,000 last September, which also purchased the neighboring Stone Opera House for $900,000.
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
