Chemung County, NY

NewsChannel 36

203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
DANSVILLE, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Endicott and Owego Police K9 Passes Away

A police K9 that spent the majority of her career in Endicott has passed away. According to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated Facebook page, K9 Tarah was born in November 2007 and worked with the Endicott Police Department from 2008 to 2020 and the Owego Police Department from 2020 until she passed away on Monday.
ENDICOTT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y.,...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Ogden Medical Center To Hold 50th Anniversary of NICU

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event will take place on Sunday, August 21st from 11 AM to 3 PM behind the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. There will also be a reunion for all graduates of the NICU.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

M&T Bank Awarded $58,000 For Southern Tier Hunger Relief Organizations

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) - M&T Bank awarded $58,000 in grant funding to local organizations that are working to address food insecurity across the southern tier. The funding will go toward several organizations in Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga counties. "Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant to Break Ground in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction will begin on a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Big Flats. The restaurant will offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options, as well as ice cream. The new restaurant will include more than 30 staff members and will begin hiring in the month of September.
BIG FLATS, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY

