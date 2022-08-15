‘Better Call Saul’ and Cinnabon: What the bakery chain knew (and didn’t know) about the show

Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
Better Call Saul Used a Breaking Bad Crossover to Set Up Its Endgame
It took six and a half seasons, but in last night’s episode Better Call Saul finally…broke bad. When the Breaking Bad prequel series began, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill seemed so far from his days as amoral criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman that the idea of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Saul’s most infamous clients seemed unlikely. But in reality, there was no way Vince Gilligan and company would end the show—which has since worked in numerous references to its parent series, mostly via arcs involving Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)—without giving us a Walt and Jesse cameo. Saul producers even went so far as to confirm it ahead of this final season. So it just became a matter of when and how. The wait finally ended last night, in an episode simply titled “Breaking Bad” (a winking nod to Saul’s first appearance on BB being “Better Call Saul”).
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0