WSPY NEWS
County board candidate claims Kendall County is out of compliance with Illinois Election Code
Yorkville resident and county board candidate Todd Milliron says the new method for distributing Kendall County Board terms, approved earlier this month, runs afoul of Illinois election law. Earlier this month, the county board approved an ordinance that would distribute two and four years terms on the county board based...
WSPY NEWS
Hotline for help services coming to Kendall County
A non-profit organization is working to bring a 24/7 mental health hotline for assistance with a number of problems to Kendall County. Scott Gryder is one of the founders of Kendall 211. Gryder is also the Kendall County Board Chairman, but says the organization is a separate entity from the county government.
WSPY NEWS
Projects pushed back in Sandwich
Delays are pushing back three projects for the Sandwich City Council, one called “at a crossroads” by its mayor Todd Latham. That is the $12.25 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade, one mandated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to also help the city to lower phosphorus levels in its releases into a nearby stream. This is Latham.
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley Police Department and Hinckley-Big Rock School District form partnership
The Hinckley Police Department and the Hinckley-Big Rock School District have formed a partnership where an officer will act as liaison between the school district and the department. Officer James Kerry will be the contact person for topics like school security, reports, training, and referral services. He'll visit the schools...
wjol.com
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
WSPY NEWS
Smoking and walking addressed by Sandwich City Council
City employees could face changes in their use of tobacco while working after the Sandwich City Council made recommendations Monday night. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made these points during the committee of the whole meeting, with council voting action possibly next week. Chewing tobacco, and vaping would be included in...
napervillelocal.com
Naperville holding public meeting for 248th Avenue improvement plan
A public meeting will be held to discuss the noise report recently certified by the Illinois Department of Transportation for the 248th Avenue improvement project in Naperville. Continue Reading on Daily Herald.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
Inside Indiana Business
Riverfront district approved for St. John
The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
WSPY NEWS
Dixon State Rep. running for treasurer wants to be tax watchdog
Dixon Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer is stepping down from his role in the statehouse to run for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep for nearly ten years in the 90th District. Demmer says that Illinois residents are already being taxed too much. Your browser does not support...
starvedrock.media
Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa
Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
wcsjnews.com
Five New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego State Rep. files legislation to expand firearms restraining orders
Oswego Republican State Representative Keith Wheeler is filing legislation meant to strengthen and clarify state laws that deal with firearm restraining orders. Wheeler's proposal would allow a petitioner to file for a firearms restraining order against an individual, who has been deemed dangerous by a court, whether or not that person has a gun in their possession. The idea is to prevent someone from getting or using a firearm while the order is in place.
wjol.com
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
chicagoconstructionnews.com
McShane to transform historic schools into affordable housing in Aurora
McShane Construction Company says it has been selected to renovate two historic school buildings into affordable housing units in Aurora. The project also includes a new building and will add a total of 47 affordable housing units to the city. “This project is a unique opportunity to take two historic...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
