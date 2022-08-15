Oswego Republican State Representative Keith Wheeler is filing legislation meant to strengthen and clarify state laws that deal with firearm restraining orders. Wheeler's proposal would allow a petitioner to file for a firearms restraining order against an individual, who has been deemed dangerous by a court, whether or not that person has a gun in their possession. The idea is to prevent someone from getting or using a firearm while the order is in place.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO