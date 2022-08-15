ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Hotline for help services coming to Kendall County

A non-profit organization is working to bring a 24/7 mental health hotline for assistance with a number of problems to Kendall County. Scott Gryder is one of the founders of Kendall 211. Gryder is also the Kendall County Board Chairman, but says the organization is a separate entity from the county government.
Projects pushed back in Sandwich

Delays are pushing back three projects for the Sandwich City Council, one called “at a crossroads” by its mayor Todd Latham. That is the $12.25 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade, one mandated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to also help the city to lower phosphorus levels in its releases into a nearby stream. This is Latham.
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53

Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
Smoking and walking addressed by Sandwich City Council

City employees could face changes in their use of tobacco while working after the Sandwich City Council made recommendations Monday night. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made these points during the committee of the whole meeting, with council voting action possibly next week. Chewing tobacco, and vaping would be included in...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
Riverfront district approved for St. John

The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
Dixon State Rep. running for treasurer wants to be tax watchdog

Dixon Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer is stepping down from his role in the statehouse to run for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep for nearly ten years in the 90th District. Demmer says that Illinois residents are already being taxed too much. Your browser does not support...
Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa

Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
What's the Word on Roundabouts?

Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
Five New Businesses Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
Oswego State Rep. files legislation to expand firearms restraining orders

Oswego Republican State Representative Keith Wheeler is filing legislation meant to strengthen and clarify state laws that deal with firearm restraining orders. Wheeler's proposal would allow a petitioner to file for a firearms restraining order against an individual, who has been deemed dangerous by a court, whether or not that person has a gun in their possession. The idea is to prevent someone from getting or using a firearm while the order is in place.
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
McShane to transform historic schools into affordable housing in Aurora

McShane Construction Company says it has been selected to renovate two historic school buildings into affordable housing units in Aurora. The project also includes a new building and will add a total of 47 affordable housing units to the city. “This project is a unique opportunity to take two historic...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks

This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
