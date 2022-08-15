ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby hippo makes first appearance with mother since birth at Cincinnati Zoo

A new baby hippo has made his first appearance in his outdoor habitat at Cincinnati Zoo.Two-week-old Fritz, who is brother to the hugely popular Fiona, stepped into the pool on Monday, 15 August, at Hippo Cove with his mother Bibi.“The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would... [Bibi] showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom,” director of animal care Christina Gorsuch said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
