Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
12news.com
Shooting in Phoenix ends after suspects flee police, crash car
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police have detained four people following a shooting that left one man in critical condition, and a brief car chase. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, PPD officers responded to a shooting call near 2600 East South Mountain Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man with "critical gunshot injuries," police said.
12news.com
2 injured in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues where an adult female and a juvenile male were shot during a verbal altercation in an apartment complex.
12news.com
Woman robs multiple convenience stores, police searching for information
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was recorded robbing multiple businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4. Police said that between the dates, the woman entered several businesses and demanded money from employees, threatening them with...
12news.com
DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way driver on Loop 101
PHOENIX — A DPS trooper is in the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Loop 101, officials said. Around 4:35 a.m., DPS troopers were notified of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Broadway Road in Tempe. Authorities said the...
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
12news.com
After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags
All Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already received training on how to use them.
12news.com
Valley woman lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver. 15 months later, MCAO has yet to file charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to an alleged drunk driver, the suspect has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “15 months, there is no excuse for that,” she told 12News Thursday night. “I did...
12news.com
Attention weekend drivers: Here is your Phoenix road report for Aug 19
PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Eastbound I-10 is closed between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, for bridge work and sign installation. At the same time, the following ramps are closed: The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson Streets, Buckeye Road and 24th, 32nd and 40th Streets; the loop ramp from southbound State Route 143 to eastbound I-10; the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street; the ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10; the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10; the southbound State Route 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road; the ramps from southbound State Route 51 to eastbound I-10; the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. Airport traffic can use the east entrances from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and SR 143. Allow extra time.
12news.com
Recap: Severe thunderstorm warning affects almost 1.6 million people
PHOENIX — Nearly all of Arizona was under a flood watch Saturday. At one point, severe thunderstorm warnings impacted almost 1.6 million people in Maricopa County. The storm system will start to exit to our east on Sunday, but heavy rain is still forecast for southeastern Arizona. >> Follow...
12news.com
Mesa has 11,000 applications for 4,000 spots on housing voucher waitlist
For the first time since 2016, Mesa has begun accepting applications for its Section 8 voucher waitlist. The city's already gotten more applicants than anticipated.
12news.com
Kids, kayaks hit the water for post-monsoon rain fun in Gilbert
The East Valley was pounded with heavy rain on Friday. Neighbors said they hadn't seen rain like that in 10 years.
12news.com
'Park was full of water, kids, dogs, paddle boards': Storms flood parts of Gilbert drawing some out to play
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms hit parts of the East Valley hard Friday afternoon. In Gilbert, parks turned into lakes after heavy rain flooded some streets. Those who lived nearby say they enjoyed every second of it. "We heard it start raining and then everybody got excited," said 10-year-old Savannah....
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Preview: Cactus Cobras
PHOENIX — The Cactus Cobras are embracing change in 2022. After more than two decades on the coaching staff, Brian Belles is stepping into the role of head coach for the first time in his career. “I’ve been at Cactus for a long time. I’ve been through the ups...
12news.com
Arizona's school voucher expansion won't track how tax dollars are spent. No problem, voucher advocate says
PHOENIX — A leading advocate for Arizona's universal school voucher expansion says on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" that parents will provide accountability for how effectively private and parochial schools spend a windfall of tuition dollars that could be coming their way. Jenny Clark, the founder of Phoenix-based Love...
