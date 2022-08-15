ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Shooting in Phoenix ends after suspects flee police, crash car

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police have detained four people following a shooting that left one man in critical condition, and a brief car chase. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, PPD officers responded to a shooting call near 2600 East South Mountain Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man with "critical gunshot injuries," police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 injured in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues where an adult female and a juvenile male were shot during a verbal altercation in an apartment complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Woman robs multiple convenience stores, police searching for information

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was recorded robbing multiple businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4. Police said that between the dates, the woman entered several businesses and demanded money from employees, threatening them with...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way driver on Loop 101

PHOENIX — A DPS trooper is in the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Loop 101, officials said. Around 4:35 a.m., DPS troopers were notified of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Broadway Road in Tempe. Authorities said the...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Guadalupe, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
12news.com

Attention weekend drivers: Here is your Phoenix road report for Aug 19

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Eastbound I-10 is closed between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, for bridge work and sign installation. At the same time, the following ramps are closed: The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson Streets, Buckeye Road and 24th, 32nd and 40th Streets; the loop ramp from southbound State Route 143 to eastbound I-10; the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street; the ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10; the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10; the southbound State Route 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road; the ramps from southbound State Route 51 to eastbound I-10; the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. Airport traffic can use the east entrances from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and SR 143. Allow extra time.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Mcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Preview: Cactus Cobras

PHOENIX — The Cactus Cobras are embracing change in 2022. After more than two decades on the coaching staff, Brian Belles is stepping into the role of head coach for the first time in his career. “I’ve been at Cactus for a long time. I’ve been through the ups...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy