PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Eastbound I-10 is closed between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, for bridge work and sign installation. At the same time, the following ramps are closed: The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson Streets, Buckeye Road and 24th, 32nd and 40th Streets; the loop ramp from southbound State Route 143 to eastbound I-10; the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street; the ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10; the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10; the southbound State Route 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road; the ramps from southbound State Route 51 to eastbound I-10; the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. Airport traffic can use the east entrances from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and SR 143. Allow extra time.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO