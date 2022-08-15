ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones, U2 Lead Ticket Gross Chart With Over $2 Billion

The Rolling Stones and U2 are the only two touring artists to exceed $2 billion in ticket grosses since the early '80s, according to a new Pollstar report. As part of its 40th-anniversary coverage, the publication created two charts — one for ticket grosses and one for ticket sales — analyzing "thousands of box-office reports" across four decades. For both, Pollstar counted only headlining shows, omitting both festival appearances and events where the artist in question served as a support act.
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
How Oasis Pioneered Concert Riot Prevention Planning

A former tour manager for Led Zeppelin discussed the measures bands are now being advised to put in place to be ready for crowd riot situations. Steve Allen said he’d come up with “showstop procedure” while working with Oasis in the ‘90s, which can include being ready to stop playing and even changing the planned set list to deliver calming ballads instead of rousing anthems.
Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere

Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
Whitesnake Drops Out of Scorpions Tour Due to Health Issues

Whitesnake has pulled out of their upcoming tour dates with Scorpions because of singer David Coverdale's ongoing health issues. Coverdale clarified the decision in a statement shared on the band's website: "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their U.S. and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper-respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well."
Watch the Smile Perform Seven Unreleased Songs Live

In Radiohead's world, songs often gestate at a glacial pace. Take "Burn the Witch." According to producer Nigel Godrich, they first started workshopping this electro-orchestral jackhammer circa "the tail end of [2000's] Kid A," and the band's subsequent teases — in Reddit AMAs and album art, via interviews and online diary posts, even onstage — gave the track, if it did indeed exist, the aura of a relic. For those who'd been following along, it was surreal, almost intimidating, to finally hear the finished product on 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. The stakes felt, um, rather high!
Journey Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Journey has been through their share of incarnations over the past five decades – some of them respected but low-selling, some of them bestsellers who were critically ignored. To help guide you through those periods, we're counting down all of their studio albums from worst to best. Through it...
Ex-Guns N’ Roses Drummer ‘Brain’ Mantia Loved Axl Rose’s Chaos

Drummer Bryan “Brain” Mantia was genuinely disappointed that the drama had come to an end when Guns N’ Roses’ 2002 tour was cut short after a riot in Philadelphia. He was a member of Axl Rose’s outfit from 2000-06, an era that included contributions to the Chinese Democracy album and the belatedly released 2021 single “Absurd.” In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mantia compares his experience to seeing Led Zeppelin’s final U.S. show as a teenager in 1977.
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Lyrics on New Album

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from an incarcerated man on their new collaborative album, 18. The lyrics to the duo's new song "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade" were allegedly lifted from "Hobo Ben," an old toast — or form of Black folk poetry — delivered by the late Slim Wilson, a gambler, pimp, robber and murderer, Rolling Stone reports. While he was doing time in Missouri State Penitentiary for armed robbery in 1964, Wilson met folklorist Bruce Jackson, who featured the convict's work in his 1974 book about toasts titled Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me and a 1976 album of the same name.
How ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Aims to Debunk the Band’s Myth

Whether or not you believe the Rolling Stones are the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, one thing is for certain: They changed the face of popular music. Among Mick Jagger's jaw-dropping moves, Keith Richards' down-and-dirty guitar playing, Ronnie Wood's multi-instrumental talent and the late Charlie Watts' deceptively sophisticated style of drumming, the Stones have been "turning people on for 60 years," as Richards' puts it in a trailer for a new four-part series from Epix.
Gary Numan Recalls Wrecking His Own Career

Gary Numan identified the moment he’d wrecked his own career, but laughed about it taking longer than he’d expected to recover from the damage. He’d struggled with an undiagnosed developmental disorder since his early teens, and by his own admission it took him years to learn “how to be a famous person.” Looking back, he said he’d reached a point in 1981 when he felt he just couldn’t continue, and announced a series of farewell shows.
Flea Reveals Why He Doesn’t Like Fans Asking for Photos

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea revealed why he doesn’t like fans asking him for photos. He explained his attitude to the situation in a series of tweets after a fan known as Luke posted a short video, taken at a distance, of a conversation he and some friends had had with Flea and singer Anthony Kiedis.
Watch Vince Neil Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Vince Neil added a new stage to his performance list Tuesday night when he played Nashville's venerable Grand Ole Opry for the first time. The Motley Crue singer made his debut at the Opry performing Motley Crue's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95

Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’

Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
Community Policy