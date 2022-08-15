The massive new climate bill just signed into US law is designed to save the planet — and it could save you a pretty penny too. You'll receive tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, meaning you'll get a significant discount on what you owe the government when you file your taxes. You can get a $2,000 tax credit on heat pumps — or a whopping $8,000 if you qualify for a rebate.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO