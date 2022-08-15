Read full article on original website
Here's How The Inflation Reduction Act Could Save You Money
The massive new climate bill just signed into US law is designed to save the planet — and it could save you a pretty penny too. You'll receive tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, meaning you'll get a significant discount on what you owe the government when you file your taxes. You can get a $2,000 tax credit on heat pumps — or a whopping $8,000 if you qualify for a rebate.
