Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown man teaches braille, talks blindness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While you’re shopping for produce or grabbing lunch at the downtown farmers market in Watertown, you can now pick up a new skill. Over the past month, a city man has been offering braille lessons. After losing his sight to “retinitis pigmentosa” at the...
wwnytv.com
Want to improve your community? Join Change Club!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County wants to help you make positive changes in your community. It’s called Change Club and nutrition and parenting program manager April Bennett talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. Cooperative...
wwnytv.com
Hades Hounds host Stuff a Trolley Ride
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Hades Hounds are having a Stuff a Trolley Ride this weekend. Members Tony Bond and Benjamin O’Hara say you can bring a bike or a car to the event. They’re raising money so they can fill a trolley with school supplies. Watch...
wwnytv.com
AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022. Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: Acute Rehabilitation Unit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has the only inpatient acute rehabilitation unit between Syracuse and Vermont. Physician liaison Aaron Naklick filled us in on who can benefit from it. Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. The...
wwnytv.com
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
wwnytv.com
Helping the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before this year comes to an end, Jefferson County is on pace to help more than 500 homeless people find emergency housing. This compares to 363 people during all of 2021. Not only is homelessness a growing problem, but it’s also a complex issue with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Hearing the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a year ago this month. A Watertown rooming house was suddenly condemned, leaving dozens of people homeless. What happened next sent shockwaves through the community that are still being felt today. A tent city sprang up last August outside 661 Factory Street. The...
wwnytv.com
Downtown Watertown projects get nod to apply for state grants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two downtown Watertown projects could soon be in the running for up to $2 million in state money -- and there could possibly be a third. That’s after they were deemed eligible for a highly competitive state grant. City council members said they plan...
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent firefighters get gift of hydration
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters can work up quite a thirst. That makes the gift Cape Vincent’s fire department received Tuesday taste that much better. Cape Vincent and about 450 other departments nationwide are getting a stock of canned water. It’s from Anheuser Busch’s emergency drinking water...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fireworks and firefighters - a three-day event is headed to Morristown that is jam-packed with entertainment for young and old. Morristown will host this year’s Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Convention. The event is a way for local firefighters to connect with one another and with the north country community.
wwnytv.com
Concerns voiced about Association Island expansion
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A meeting this Friday will bring Henderson Harbor residents in front of the town board. They are concerned about plans to expand at Association Island, which was recently sold to a new owner. “I love the environment, I love the views, and this is...
wwnytv.com
Music on the Porch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Watertown arts organizations partner to provide free downtown entertainment. An international live music event is coming to Watertown, N.Y., for the second year and it’s better than ever. Play Music on the Porch Day, an international initiative founded in 2013 will take place in Watertown on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Deacon Lawrence Morse
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Deacon Lawrence Morse passed away on Saturday at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours are on Friday 4-6 pm at the Green Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday Aug. 20 at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County looks at inflation relief for workers
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, lawmakers are talking about how to provide inflation relief to county employees, and the different towns and villages in the county. On Tuesday, the county’s finance and rules committee approved two one-time payments, each for $500,000. The first payment will help...
wwnytv.com
Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of North Shore Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, with her loving family at her side. Born on December 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Clifton...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation
LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
Comments / 0