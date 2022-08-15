Read full article on original website
Democrat Mary Peltola advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Large metal object falls from aircraft, nearly hits Maine State Capitol Police worker
A Maine Capitol Police employee’s life was spared after a heavy metal object fell from an aircraft narrowly missing him. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch now: Illinois Dems vow to defeat 'extremist' Bailey
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Democrats looked both backward and forward Wednesday as they held their annual rally at the Illinois State Fair, vowing that they "won't go back" to the years of former Gov. Bruce Rauner while pledging to defeat Republican gubernatorial nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey. Democrats descended upon...
Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiative on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that...
