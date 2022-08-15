ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Illinois Dems vow to defeat 'extremist' Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Democrats looked both backward and forward Wednesday as they held their annual rally at the Illinois State Fair, vowing that they "won't go back" to the years of former Gov. Bruce Rauner while pledging to defeat Republican gubernatorial nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey. Democrats descended upon...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Herald & Review

Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiative on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy