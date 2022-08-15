ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mqtel_0hHeyQEh00

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted on social media that he is in Toronto to start filming Season 4 of his Prime Video superhero series.

"Oi #Season4 #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV," Kripke captioned a weekend Twitter photo of him standing in front of an airport flight sign that said, "Toronto."

The previous three seasons of the show were filmed there, as well.

The series' official Twitter feed also shared Kripke's photo, alongside snapshots of cast members Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Antony Starr and Karen Fukuhara on planes.

"Just some people flyin, nothin else to see here," the gallery is captioned.

The show, which was renewed for a fourth season in June, is based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The story follows the titular vigilantes as they attempt to take down a team of corrupt, corporate-sponsored superheroes, known as the Seven.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Karen Fukuhara
Person
Garth Ennis
Person
Eric Kripke
IGN

New to Netflix for August 2022

August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
424K+
Followers
62K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy