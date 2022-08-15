Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted on social media that he is in Toronto to start filming Season 4 of his Prime Video superhero series.

"Oi #Season4 #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV," Kripke captioned a weekend Twitter photo of him standing in front of an airport flight sign that said, "Toronto."

The previous three seasons of the show were filmed there, as well.

The series' official Twitter feed also shared Kripke's photo, alongside snapshots of cast members Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Antony Starr and Karen Fukuhara on planes.

"Just some people flyin, nothin else to see here," the gallery is captioned.

The show, which was renewed for a fourth season in June, is based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The story follows the titular vigilantes as they attempt to take down a team of corrupt, corporate-sponsored superheroes, known as the Seven.