ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead 2 Others Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lake Elsinore (Lake Elsinore, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hHeyNpk00
Nationwide Report

Deputies arrest a suspect after fleeing from the scene on foot. The suspect was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed one person and left two others injured. 

According to the Riverside County Fire [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy