ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 8

Ur N Denial
2d ago

apparently you've never heard of self help. this is how it works... you walk yourself into a police station anytime of the day. it's free no donations needed.

Reply
3
wiliam brown
2d ago

that's what you voted for. how are all those liberal criminal reform policies doing for you?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun

The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested

(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Property Crime#Web3#Abc7 News#Cashapp#Cato Networks
KRON4 News

$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with violent San Jose home invasion robberies

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a series of violent home invasion robberies committed in late May and early June.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old San Jose resident Israel Mejia, was taken into custody on Tuesday in San Jose without incident.  The robberies included one incident where a 15-month-old baby was held at gunpoint. The first robbery happened on May 31, where an elderly couple was tied up and beaten before being robbed.At 3:50 p.m. that, officers responded to a home invasion call at a residence...
SAN JOSE, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy