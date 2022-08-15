Read full article on original website
Ur N Denial
2d ago
apparently you've never heard of self help. this is how it works... you walk yourself into a police station anytime of the day. it's free no donations needed.
wiliam brown
2d ago
that's what you voted for. how are all those liberal criminal reform policies doing for you?
Truck theft impacts SJ man's family, business and volunteer efforts to help homeless
More than transportation, San Jose resident Anthony Moore relies on the truck for his catering company, to take his daughter to and from school, and in help move food and equipment for a nonprofit that helps the ever-growing unhoused population.
Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen catalytic converters are a state-wide issue, […]
50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested
(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
Burglars repeatedly target SF Tenderloin's Asian-owned shop, costing hundreds in damages each time
The break-ins are happening so often that the shop owners have stopped calling police, according to the Tenderloin Merchants Association. The group says burglars view the Asian community as an "easy target," thinking they will not face repercussions for the crime.
French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
KSBW.com
Thief leaves flyers on cars asking for donations, saying 'I don't want to steal, but I have bills'
SAN FRANCISCO — Is extortion the solution?. That's the question Marcia Saephan was hit with when she found a flyer on her windshield when parked near University of San Francisco. Watch the video above for more on this story. The flyer says: "I don't want to STEAL anymore! But...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows contractor stealing from vacant SF luxury apartment
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents of a San Francisco building that has flooded twice since June are reporting theft and people going inside their vacant apartments. On June 10, at 2:27 a.m., Kate Sutherland received a notification. A person had been detected inside her vacant apartment at 33 Tehama. "Opened...
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
San Jose police make 5th arrest in string of home invasion robberies
Israel Mejia, 24, has been charged with home invasion robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment.
SFist
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
2 charged for alleged Rolex watch robbery attempt at Walnut Creek shopping plaza
The two suspects allegedly pistol whipped the victim several times when he refused to give up his watch, according to prosecutors.
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with violent San Jose home invasion robberies
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a series of violent home invasion robberies committed in late May and early June.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old San Jose resident Israel Mejia, was taken into custody on Tuesday in San Jose without incident. The robberies included one incident where a 15-month-old baby was held at gunpoint. The first robbery happened on May 31, where an elderly couple was tied up and beaten before being robbed.At 3:50 p.m. that, officers responded to a home invasion call at a residence...
Video: SF police shoot at suspect firing blanks on Shotwell
Surveillance and body-worn camera footage presented at a police town hall Monday afternoon showed four San Francisco police officers firing weapons at Jose Corvera, a suspected bicycle thief who appeared to be armed, during a recent standoff on Shotwell Street. Surveillance camera footage shows Corvera, 51, riding a rentable city...
CBS News
Cache of illegal weapons, drugs allegedly found at home of suspect in Pittsburg retail shoplifting sting
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- Investigators in Pittsburg found an arsenal of illegal guns and drugs at home of a suspected shoplifter. A search of the suspect's residence turned up drugs and 18 firearms, including rifles, handguns, revolvers and ammunition. The suspect was one of several people arrested during retail theft...
Wyoming car crash leads to massive meth bust at California warehouse
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A California warehouse believed by investigators to house an active methamphetamine conversion site was raided earlier this month after a single-vehicle accident 1,100 miles away pointed them in the right direction. According to court documents, the Aug. 3 raid on the Santa Clara warehouse by...
