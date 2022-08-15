Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO