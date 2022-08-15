Read full article on original website
Police Search for 12-Year-Old Missing From Greenville
The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Alayna Wyma. According to police, Alayna was last seen leaving her home at approximately 10p.m. on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Family reported her missing the next day. Alayna Wyma is described as being approximately 5'4" and 175...
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
