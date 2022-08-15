ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

Police Search for 12-Year-Old Missing From Greenville

The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding missing 12-year-old Alayna Wyma. According to police, Alayna was last seen leaving her home at approximately 10p.m. on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Family reported her missing the next day. Alayna Wyma is described as being approximately 5'4" and 175...
GREENVILLE, MI
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy