Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO