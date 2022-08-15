Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0