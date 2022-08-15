Read full article on original website
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
The Two Quad-City States Are Some Of 2022’s Best States To Live In
Sometimes it's hard for us to see the good in the state we live in. People have a tendency to find more of the bad things than the good things. The two states that make up the Quad Cities -- Iowa and Illinois -- were just put towards the top of a list of 2022's best states to live in. Hopefully this study and the facts we're about to show you shine a brighter light on the good things about the two states that make up our area.
Three Text Scams You Can Find In Iowa Right Now
Every day scammers are finding new and annoying ways to ruin your day. For most these scams are nothing more than something to bother them, but sadly for some, they fall for these different types of scams. Right now a significant type of scam is happening through text. Now it's...
Music Superstar Celebrates Return With Iowa State Fair Show
It was an emotional weekend for one major musical act. Fair officials are back this year with some of the best performers across every single genre. You can check out more details on all of the happenings at the Iowa State Fair here. Running from August 11th to the 21st,...
Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again
You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name. Today The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority sent a notice that they "will be...
Is It Really Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Illinois?
I gotta talk about this because I don't think anybody has ever confirmed or denied if this is legal to do in Illinois. Remember back when you were really young. Think of the first time you ever sat front passenger in your parents' car. You're playing with all the buttons and so excited you are finally, legally allowed to sit in the front with dad.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
57 Reasons Why Growing up in the Quad Cities Was the Best
We reached out on Facebook and asked for the reasons why you thought growing up in the Quad Cities was awesome. Boy oh, boy did you come through with a tidal wave of nostalgia coursing through our brains. The great part was that we've got people from all different generations...
Farmers’ Almanac Says Iowa Will Be a “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
I've long-preferred cold temperatures over warm ones. If given a choice, I'd rather it be 10°F outside as opposed to the 90°F. I'm not a fan of snow, per se, but I'm a fan of a hoodie and some thick sweatpants, at the end of the day. That...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
Iowa Ranked Among the Safest States in Which to Drive
Sleep deprivation can have serious, even fatal, impact on everything from our productivity at work to driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017 alone, there were 91,000 reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers. Those crashes contributed to the injuries of around 50,000 people and resulted in nearly 800 deaths.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Illinois Peeps Have Had Enough of You Mispronouncing These 10 Words
I often wonder if I'm the only one that sometimes finds it hard to stay present in a conversation once the other person mispronounces a common word?. I'm not sure exactly what I was looking for when the question that started this conversation was posted on the radio station's Facebook page, but what came after was complete validation.
A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago
It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
The Quad Cities Play Station Changes Name
The Play Station has been in Iowa for 29 years. First built in Cedar Rapids Iowa, a few years ago a second location opened in the Quad Cities. The Play Station has been owned by a few different people over its long history, but the Edwards family has been operating both locations for many years now. In fact, they were the ones who brought the Play Station to the Quad Cities.
Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
Hy-Vee Will Have COVID Vaccines At Iowa State Fair
If you don't like needles and need a funnel cake to serve as a buffer to get a vaccine, boy do I have good news for you. Hy-Vee will be set up at the Iowa State Fair offering COVID vaccines but also vaccines for pneumonia and shingles. The company says that the vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis and you won't have to have a prescription.
