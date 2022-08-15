ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report

pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Tech Times

How Bitcoin and Credit Card Transactions Differ

Bitcoin is a digital and decentralized currency that people use to complete online transactions, especially globally. Also, this digital currency is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in the world. It's also an asset that people trade the most on digital platforms or crypto exchanges. Bitcoin transactions are peer-to-peer. A...
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
pymnts.com

Surging Cross-Border Payment Volumes Reflect Rise of Multinational D2C Sellers

The continued eCommerce shift has merchants — especially larger ones — pivoting to sell their products directly to consumers (D2C). In that model, they're eschewing third-party wholesalers or relying on local merchants to make inroads into new markets and new countries. Levi’s has been accelerating its D2C activity...
CoinTelegraph

Fed adds a new layer of bureaucracy for US banks engaging in crypto asset activities

The United States Federal Reserve Board issued a letter Tuesday to its supervisory officers, staff and the banks they supervise regarding activities with crypto assets. The letter covers the preliminary steps a bank must go through before engaging in activities with crypto and instructs banks to notify the board before proceeding with those activities.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: EU Eyes Capping Banks’ Crypto Holdings; Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Restructures; JPMorgan Analyst: Coinbase to Benefit From Ethereum Merge

EU banks exposed to cryptocurrencies could see caps and big capital requirements from a new financial services law as lawmakers look to curb risk from the digital coins, a document from the European Parliament said. The plan was reportedly tabled by Green Party lawmaker Ville Niinistö and want to get...
pymnts

How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
CoinDesk

Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years

The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
zycrypto.com

Banks To Use Their Risk Management and Compliance Expertise To Compete In The Crypto Space

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau of the US Department of the Treasury, issued interpretive letters in 2020 and 2021 on banks’ activities in the crypto industry. The activities included providing cryptocurrency custody service for customers, holding deposits that serve as reserves for certain stablecoins, operating independent node verification networks (INVNs) and engaging in stablecoins activities that facilitated payment transactions on a distributed ledger.
pymnts

ABN AMRO Intoduces Group Payments Feature to Tikkie App

Tikkie, a payment app offered by Dutch bank ABN AMRO, has launched a new group payments feature called “Groepie,” aiming to give users an easier way to track and settle costs from group outings. According to a company blog post published Monday (Aug. 15), the feature will let...
CoinDesk

US Fed Opens Pathway for Crypto Banks to Tap Central Banking System

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday it is publishing its final guidance for novel financial institutions to access its "master accounts," something these firms need to participate in the global payment system. Monday's announcement would seemingly move the U.S. central bank one step closer to possibly allowing Wyoming special purpose...
pymnts

Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
pymnts

Business Management Firm Zuper Teams with Wisetack on Consumer Financing

Field operations specialist Zuper and consumer financing firm Wisetack are linking up based on the premises that consumers will appreciate not having to visit bank offices to borrow money and businesses will benefit from empowering their field agents to arrange financing. Those desires are driven in part by the responses...
pymnts

CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces

Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
pymnts

pymnts

