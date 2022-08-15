Make Your Calhoun County Sports Plans – Football, Volleyball, and Track
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedules for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 14-20
Football
Aug. 18
Springville at Etowah
St. Clair County at Ashville
Aug. 19
Abbeville at Beulah
Anniston at Wellborn
Appalachian at Locust Fork
Asbury at Gaston
B.B. Comer at Dadeville
Benjamin Russell at Sylacauga
Boaz at Jacksonville
Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville
Carrollton (Ga.) at Gadsden City
Center Point at Jasper
Cherokee County at Model (Ga.)
Cleburne County at Mt. Zion
Donoho at Weaver
Fultondale at Holtville
Geraldine at Coosa Christian
Good Hope at West Point
Guntersville at Southside
Hanceville at Brewer
Holly Pond at Clements
Huffman at Minor
Jemison at Thorsby
Leeds at Mortimer Jordan
Marbury at Elmore County
McAdory at Oxford
Moody at Pell City
Munford at Childersburg
Ohatchee at Saks
Oneonta at Cleveland
Pinson Valley at Florence
Plainview at Priceville
Ragland at Vincent
Reeltown at Tallassee
Sand Rock at Spring Garden
Selma at Beauregard
Shades Valley at Stanhope Elmore
Talladega at Lincoln
Talladega Co. Cent. at Tarrant
Verbena at Coosa Cent.
West End at Gaylesville
Wadley at Horseshoe Bend
Winterboro at Cedar Bluff
Woodland at Victory Christian
Westbrook at St. John Paul II
Volleyball
Aug. 18
Alexandria at Lawrence County
Faith Christian at Spring Garden
Jacksonville, Pell City at Ashville
Oxford, Thompson at Southside
Piedmont at White Plains
Pleasant Valley at Hokes Bluff
Weaver, Glencoe at Wellborn
Woodland at Cleburne County
Aug. 20
Oxford, White Plains, DAR at Pleasant Valley
Carostrong Tournament, Jacksonville
Jacksonville vs. Weaver, 9 a.m.
Sylacauga vs. Alexandria, 9 a.m.
Jacksonville vs. Alexandria, 10:15 a.m.
Weaver vs. Sylacauga, 10:15 a.m.
Jacksonville vs. Sylacauga, 11:30 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Weaver, 11:30 a.m.
Cross country
Aug. 18
