Make Your Calhoun County Sports Plans – Football, Volleyball, and Track

Calhoun Journal

August 15, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedules for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 14-20

Football

Aug. 18

Springville at Etowah

St. Clair County at Ashville



Aug. 19

Abbeville at Beulah

Anniston at Wellborn

Appalachian at Locust Fork

Asbury at Gaston

B.B. Comer at Dadeville

Benjamin Russell at Sylacauga

Boaz at Jacksonville

Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville

Carrollton (Ga.) at Gadsden City

Center Point at Jasper

Cherokee County at Model (Ga.)

Cleburne County at Mt. Zion

Donoho at Weaver

Fultondale at Holtville

Geraldine at Coosa Christian

Good Hope at West Point

Guntersville at Southside

Hanceville at Brewer

Holly Pond at Clements

Huffman at Minor

Jemison at Thorsby

Leeds at Mortimer Jordan

Marbury at Elmore County

McAdory at Oxford

Moody at Pell City

Munford at Childersburg

Ohatchee at Saks

Oneonta at Cleveland

Pinson Valley at Florence

Plainview at Priceville

Ragland at Vincent

Reeltown at Tallassee

Sand Rock at Spring Garden

Selma at Beauregard

Shades Valley at Stanhope Elmore

Talladega at Lincoln

Talladega Co. Cent. at Tarrant

Verbena at Coosa Cent.

West End at Gaylesville

Wadley at Horseshoe Bend

Winterboro at Cedar Bluff

Woodland at Victory Christian

Westbrook at St. John Paul II

Volleyball

Aug. 18

Alexandria at Lawrence County

Faith Christian at Spring Garden

Jacksonville, Pell City at Ashville

Oxford, Thompson at Southside

Piedmont at White Plains

Pleasant Valley at Hokes Bluff

Weaver, Glencoe at Wellborn

Woodland at Cleburne County

Aug. 20

Oxford, White Plains, DAR at Pleasant Valley

Carostrong Tournament, Jacksonville

Jacksonville vs. Weaver, 9 a.m.

Sylacauga vs. Alexandria, 9 a.m.

Jacksonville vs. Alexandria, 10:15 a.m.

Weaver vs. Sylacauga, 10:15 a.m.

Jacksonville vs. Sylacauga, 11:30 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Weaver, 11:30 a.m.

Cross country

Aug. 18

Wildcat Twilight at White Plains [*** read more]

