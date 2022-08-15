Man arrested for destruction of property, driving suspended, active warrants

GREENVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26 following a traffic stop in the Greenview area.

According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducting road patrols in Greenview conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle upon observation of multiple violations.

The subsequent investigation into the vehicle and drive revealed a number of active warrants on the driver, Brian Roberson, 43 of Lake, WV.

Roberson was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, unlawful destruction of property, and was processed on the active warrants.