ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Man arrested for destruction of property, driving suspended, active warrants

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktUaH_0hHewArF00

GREENVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26 following a traffic stop in the Greenview area.

According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducting road patrols in Greenview conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle upon observation of multiple violations.

The subsequent investigation into the vehicle and drive revealed a number of active warrants on the driver, Brian Roberson, 43 of Lake, WV.

Roberson was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, unlawful destruction of property, and was processed on the active warrants.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
City
Lake, WV
Boone County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Greenview
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy