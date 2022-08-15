Read full article on original website
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
A bride and her dad who went viral with their dance share a special bond
A bride and her father have danced their way into the internet’s heart after a video of their routine at her wedding went viral. The video, which has garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, shows Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, decked out in sneakers and formal wear, dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.
Joanna Gaines’ Son Crew Helping Her Make Pasta Sauce Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
While making a pot of pasta sauce last weekend, Joanna Gaines had an unexpected helper. No, it wasn’t husband and Fixer Upper co-star, Chip, who’s been known to lend a hand or two. And it wasn’t any of the home bakers from the couple’s new Magnolia Network show, Silos Baking Competition.
Alex Guarnaschelli Reveals She Sliced Off the Tip of Her Finger While Filming Season 2 of “Alex vs. America”
Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli took a loss for the sake of food entertainment recently, and for the chef, it was quite a big one. While promoting her chef spot at the U.S. Open, Guarnaschelli shared with People that she lost a fingertip while shooting season two of her show Alex vs. America. Revealing that the incident took place during the filming of the Brunch Battle episode (episode three), Guarnaschelli revealed that it went down while she was slicing sunchokes with a mandoline. In the process of creating something tasty, however, she accidentally positioned the sharp gadget a little too close to her hand, resulting in her slicing the tip of her middle finger. Ouch!
How to Make a Classic Club Sandwich
The BLT may be the official summer sandwich, but its cousin, the club sandwich, is also worthy of summertime love. A longstanding staple of diner and deli menus around the country, the club’s origins date back to the late 1800s, although who actually created the sandwich is up for some debate.
Grandbaby Cakes’ Jocelyn Delk Adams Is Making 3 of Her Popular Cakes Available on Williams Sonoma’s Website
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’ve been a fan of cookbook author and food blogger Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes for as long as we can remember. From her 7 Up Cake to the delicious No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream, there hasn’t been one recipe that doesn’t stick out to our tastebuds. If you happen to love her creations as much as we do, you’ll be excited to hear that soon, you can enjoy her award-winning cakes without having to make them yourself.
An Official “Seinfeld” Cookbook Is Coming This Fall, So There’ll Be Plenty of Soup for You
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a current resident of NYC, I can attest to the fact that ordering takeout is a huge part of my culinary experience here. While I do love cooking at home, sometimes, after a long day of work, I just want something uniquely New York and delicious all at the same time. Usually, this means I’m ordering takeout, but now I might have the perfect excuse to put down the Chinese menus and pull out some pots and pans after all.
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
I Finally Cracked the Code to My Mom’s Cheddar Swirl Bread
My mom’s cheddar swirl bread has been a holiday staple in our home for as long as I can remember. She would bake loaf after loaf using a vintage Mirro dough bucket and a worn recipe card as her guide. That stained and faded card contained no instructions, and the ingredients were mere approximations — there’s not even an amount of flour listed! She let the dough tell her how much flour to add and how to time each rise, each of which changed based on chilliness or humidity of the kitchen.
My Aunt’s Fudgy Chocolate Cake, aka Matilda Cake, Is What Dreams Are Made Of
When I was growing up, I was never a chocolate cake person. If it was being served at a friend’s birthday, I would pick off the sprinkles or pass on it altogether. It was vanilla cake or nothing!. But all of that changed when I was in high school...
