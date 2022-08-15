2023 State Historic Preservation Annual Work Program Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment. The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of our history.

A copy of the proposed work program may be requested by contacting Christy Moore, SHPO Grants Coordinator, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300. The plan can also be accessed and reviewed on the department’s website at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/.

Persons reviewing the program document may submit comments by completing a Work Program Comment Form (available with the work program) and mailing it to the address above or emailing christina.j.moore@wv.gov. The deadline for public comment is Aug. 30, 2022.

For more information, contact Christy Moore at (304) 558-0240. The Friends of West Virginia Culture and History support the programs of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. The WVDACH is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.