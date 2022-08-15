ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

2023 State Historic Preservation Annual Work Program Announced

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v482M_0hHevdDz00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment. The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of our history.

A copy of the proposed work program may be requested by contacting Christy Moore, SHPO Grants Coordinator, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300. The plan can also be accessed and reviewed on the department’s website at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/.

Persons reviewing the program document may submit comments by completing a Work Program Comment Form (available with the work program) and mailing it to the address above or emailing christina.j.moore@wv.gov. The deadline for public comment is Aug. 30, 2022.

For more information, contact Christy Moore at (304) 558-0240. The Friends of West Virginia Culture and History support the programs of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. The WVDACH is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of $25 Million Upgrade to Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of a $25 million upgrade to its Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. The treatment plant, which serves approximately 85,000 customers in parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Roane, Jackson, and Mason counties, now provides ultra-violet (UV) disinfection and utilizes sodium hypochlorite in lieu of gaseous chlorine.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Donates $10,000 to Local American Red Cross; Responds to Flood Relief Efforts in Kanawha and Fayette Counties

West Virginia American Water announced today that it will contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. The donation is a provided as a matching opportunity, requesting local community members and organizations to contribute to relief...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary at State Fair on August 18

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
HOUSE RENT
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
HOUSE RENT
Lootpress

Debris collection set for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection will begin Wednesday in flood–ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christy Moore
wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Capito Makes Stops in Kanawha, Braxton Counties

KANAWHA/BRAXTON COUNTIES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today traveled to Kanawha and Braxton counties where she met with higher-education leaders and visited a local food bank. First, Senator Capito visited the University of Charleston (UC) where she met with President Marty Roth and Vice President...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Culture Center#The Department Of Arts#Wvdach
woay.com

WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Board of Education to assemble Thursday

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Monday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 10:00am.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are just 84 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, today is “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.” In the Mountain State, there are nearly 1,700 […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
wchstv.com

POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy