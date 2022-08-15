ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OT Anton Harrison named Oklahoma's best 2023 NFL draft prospect by ESPN

By John Williams
 2 days ago
This has the chance to be a great year for the Oklahoma Sooners. One player that will be critical for the Sooners to reach their goals is offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

Entering his third season in Norman, Harrison will be relied upon to man the left tackle spot for Jeff Lebby’s offense. There are ways Harrison can improve from his first two years, but simply based on what we’ve seen so far, he has the potential to be a first-round draft pick.

Long-time NFL draft analyst Matt Miller scoured the Power Five and selected a 2023 draft prospect from each school. According to Miller, Harrison is the best pro prospect for 2023 on the Sooners.

The Sooners are a young team and are lighter on NFL prospects than normal years, but Harrison has the talent to become OT1 in this class. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, he has easy NFL size and also boasts pro-level agility. – Miller, ESPN

The Oklahoma Sooners boast two of the best offensive tackles in the NFL: Trent Williams and Lane Johnson. Harrison has the tools to be the next great offensive tackle at the next level.

