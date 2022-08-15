Read full article on original website
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Did You See Popular Family Fun Pizza Joint In Illinois Changed Its Logo?
Changes are happening inside and outside of one of Rockford's top spots for kid birthday parties. Big changes began on paper in 2017 when it was announced the company would be moving away from its beloved animatronics show. (Some people say it was creepy, to begin with.) All you need...
One of Illinois’ Newest Taco Trucks is Serving Up Uniquely Delicious Taco Pizza
You can find regular old 'taco pizza' at a pizza place if you're looking for ground beef on top of pizza crust, or you can try this. I've always said Rockford is home to so many great places to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner. It amazes me just how many different restaurants we have that are locally owned, and on top of that we have dozens of great food trucks.
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Popular Wrestler Sports Illinois Coffee Company’s T-Shirt On National TV
You've got to love when a celebrity chooses to wear a "local" brand on television versus a piece of their own merchandise. This is exactly what happened on professional wrestling show on national TV. It'll totally make sense if you've followed professional wrestling within the last decade or more. CM...
Hidden Gem Mini Golf Course in Illinois Might Be the Best Place to Play
You may have been to Volcano Falls before, but have you played the smaller course?. It's been quite an August already and it's only half way over. You see, I had an awful first half of summer. It actually started in the spring... in mid-April, I had a headache that...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
Rockford BBB: Scammers Are Going After Rockford Area Renters
There are plenty of downsides to inflation and rising interest rates, and one of the biggest is that thousands of people who had hoped to become homeowners have been forced to rent or continue renting because mortgages have become more expensive. The average American renter is now paying $1,326 month,...
Famous Pro Wrestler Bringing Brand New Comedy Show To Illinois
A former WWE Superstar is coming to Oregon, Illinois with his brand new comedy show and you won't want to miss it. Some Of The Most Famous Celebrities In The World Are WWE Superstars. There are famous people and then there are celebrities. What's the difference? Celebrities take being famous...
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
