Man charged after deputies find more than 2 oz of marijuana during traffic stop for cracked windshield

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a traffic stop for a cracked windshield that resulted in deputies locating more than 2 ounces of marijuana in Barbour County.

On Thursday, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Marysville Run Road and Bill’s Creek Road in Belington for a cracked windshield, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Short

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Brandon Short, 26, of Belington, and “could detect a large odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” deputies said.

Deputies then asked Short if there was marijuana in the vehicle, and Short then “handed [deputies] an electronic smoking apparatus containing THC,” and told deputies that he had “a ‘couple ounces of bud’ underneath the passenger seat,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies told Short and two toddlers in the vehicle to exit so that a vehicle search could be performed, deputies said.

During the search, deputies located three bags, one of which was empty and two which each contained approximately 1 ounce of marijuana, as well as another bag containing 0.89 ounces of marijuana and $140 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Short has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

