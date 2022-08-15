ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Jakob Junis cruises through seven innings Tuesday versus Diamondbacks

Jakob Junis did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. After struggling his last two outings against powerhouse offenses in the Dodgers and the Padres, Junis dominated Arizona on Tuesday. In fact, the 29-year-old set a season-high in innings pitched in a game while also striking out at least seven for the second time this year. The righthander now holds a respectable 3.53 ERA and a WHIP of 1.14 through 71 1/3 innings in 2022. He may have a bit more trouble in his next start, as he will take the mound at Coors Field on Sunday.
Jesus Aguilar joining Marlins' bench Wednesday

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins appear to be giving Aguilar a breather after six straight starts. Nick Fortes will shift into the DH role...
Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

CINCINNATI – Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Dominguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday. Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second when Alejo...
Seby Zavala starting at catcher for White Sox on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Zavala will catch at home after Yasmani Grandal was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right field, and Gavin Sheets was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models...
The best minor leaguers never to enjoy MLB success

Perhaps the most famous minor league baseball player isn't real. Kevin Costner's Crash Davis from Bull Durham is a fictional icon who shined in the minors but only had a cup of coffee in "The Show." There have been plenty of real-life Crash Davises. Whether struggling in the majors or...
