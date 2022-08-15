ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Catholic schools back in session in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic schools are back in session in Jefferson County, with many of them starting Wednesday. School has already been underway at some Catholic schools, like Presentation Academy, for about a week. The remainder of those schools began Wednesday, with many students eager to get the year started.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS looking to new safety administrators to build relationships, secure schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Latanya Collins spent three years working as a mental health practitioner at Jefferson County Public Schools. Entering her fourth year at Kentucky's largest public school district, she decided to make a career change. Collins is now one of 60 new school safety administrators assigned to JCPS schools, part of the district's comprehensive security protocols implemented during the 2022-23 school year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Workers at Half Price Books in Louisville seek union election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Half Price Books store on Hurstbourne Parkway in eastern Jefferson County filed to hold a union election, part of a recent uptick in retail organizing in the Louisville area. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 227 — which also represents thousands...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Volunteers of America opens new computer lab in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of America celebrated Monday the opening of a new computer resource center at their health facility in the Shawnee neighborhood. The computer lab, open to the community as an ongoing resource, features 10 computers and a printer that can be used by local residents. "My...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY

