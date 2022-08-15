Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Catholic schools back in session in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic schools are back in session in Jefferson County, with many of them starting Wednesday. School has already been underway at some Catholic schools, like Presentation Academy, for about a week. The remainder of those schools began Wednesday, with many students eager to get the year started.
wdrb.com
JCPS looking to new safety administrators to build relationships, secure schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Latanya Collins spent three years working as a mental health practitioner at Jefferson County Public Schools. Entering her fourth year at Kentucky's largest public school district, she decided to make a career change. Collins is now one of 60 new school safety administrators assigned to JCPS schools, part of the district's comprehensive security protocols implemented during the 2022-23 school year.
wdrb.com
'Friends of Downtown' fundraiser launched to help make Louisville more beautiful
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As downtown Louisville continues to bounce back from the pandemic, a nonprofit is asking for the public to help fund revitalization efforts. The Louisville Downtown Partnership is launching a "Friends of Downtown" fundraiser. "We've always gone to corporations and asked for money, and we've heard from...
wdrb.com
Parents of JCPS students encouraged to drive kids to school as bus delays continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers. On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting...
wdrb.com
The Taste of Southern Indiana fundraiser helps retirees stay involved in their communities
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- You can help out the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program by just eating. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a sample of the Annual Taste of Southern Indiana. This year's event happens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian...
wdrb.com
Kentucky lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about masking policies, SSOs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marty Pollio, the superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, was grilled on the district's masking policy and school safety officers at the Kentucky capitol on Tuesday. But Pollio was more interested in talking about teacher pay. He got to decide what he wanted to present to...
wdrb.com
Workers at Half Price Books in Louisville seek union election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Half Price Books store on Hurstbourne Parkway in eastern Jefferson County filed to hold a union election, part of a recent uptick in retail organizing in the Louisville area. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 227 — which also represents thousands...
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
wdrb.com
Volunteers of America opens new computer lab in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of America celebrated Monday the opening of a new computer resource center at their health facility in the Shawnee neighborhood. The computer lab, open to the community as an ongoing resource, features 10 computers and a printer that can be used by local residents. "My...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Washer Park project repurposing 127-year-old building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 127-year-old building in a park in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood is being repurposed. Bridge Kids International (BKI) broke ground Tuesday to renovate the building in Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street near Old Louisville. The nonprofit will use the building as its headquarters and for...
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn parents about back-to-school social media posts
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. it can be easily assumed you have had your feed flooded with back-to-school pictures this week. Although these posts are all in good fun, police are trying to get people to think twice before posting. “But at...
Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
WKYT 27
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
spectrumnews1.com
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials urging caution after rabid bats found in the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are asking Louisville residents to be cautious after rabid bats were discovered in the area. So far, a total of three bats have tested positive for rabies since last July, the most recent being less than a month ago. All of them were in the Jeffersontown area.
